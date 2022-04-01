SYRACUSE — Cody Roscoe became an unlikely star for the Syracuse University football team and took the next step Thursday toward trying to defy the odds again as an NFL draft selection.
Roscoe was one of six former Orange standouts to take part in SU’s NFL Pro Day at the Ensley Athletic Center, performing on-field drills and workouts for league personnel in hopes of entering the draft mix or garnering a future training camp invitation.
Roscoe produced 33 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press — a higher total than any recorded at the recent NFL Scouting Combine — to highlight the performance that drew positive feedback from scouts on hand representing roughly a dozen NFL teams.
The 6-foot-1 and 275-pound defensive lineman was a First Team All-ACC selection and Midseason AP All-American in his second season at SU after transferring from FCS McNeese State.
“I’m always having to prove it, always have a chip on my shoulder,” Roscoe said. “I feel like all throughout life I carry myself that way, I always have to prove that I’m supposed to be here and that I can play this game with the best of them.”
He added: “I’m one of the better pass rushers in this draft class, that’s just my honest opinion, and stats and numbers, win rates on pass rushes can show that, but I’m just here to prove myself one day at a time. I just need to get into a camp and get an opportunity to show people that I can still play this game.”
Roscoe also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds, clocked a 4.32-second mark in the short shuttle drill, 7 seconds in the three-cone drill, and went 9-feet, 8-inches on the broad jump, according to figures provided by an SU official.
He drew a round of applause from scouts and current SU players and coaches scattered around the practice field following a set through the cones.
The native of Houston posted 8½ sacks to rank third in the ACC and 26th nationally this past season. His 12½ tackles-for-loss ranked 12th in the ACC and he led SU defensive linemen with 46 tackles.
Roscoe appeared in all 23 games for his SU tenure and finished with 10 sacks and 17 TFLs, and he registered 16 sacks and 26 TFLs in 30 games at McNeese State prior to transferring.
Roscoe said that he was aiming to display versatility on Pro Day, proving he has the athleticism to drop in coverage and rush passers in the pros.
He had no private workouts lined up Thursday but anticipated interest.
“It’s a little déjà vu but it’s the same thing, I proved myself then and I proved myself again here, and I’m going to do the same thing there,” Roscoe said of the NFL. “It’s the same process for me.”
Roscoe trained for his Pro Day at Ford Sports Performance near Seattle like fellow SU alum Zaire Franklin and Alton Robinson.
Franklin (2018) was drafted in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts and Robinson (2020) went in the fifth round to the Seattle Seahawks, and each still plays for those respective teams.
“I had to follow the Syracuse footsteps,” Roscoe said. “I felt like if it worked for them, it could work for me too.”
Roscoe was one of four SU defensive linemen aiming to flash their athletic traits for scouts.
He was joined by Kingsley Jonathan and McKinley Williams, while Josh Black opted out of on-field testing for undisclosed reasons. He was present and warmed up with a wrap on his upper right leg.
Offensive lineman Airon Servais and running back Abdul Adams also performed at the SU Pro Day.
Jonathan, the only other player available to media afterward, said that he had private workouts lined up with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, all of whom had a representative present.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher from Lagos, Nigeria, tallied 15 sacks and 21½ TFLs in his 56-game SU career.
Jonathan said that he wanted to prove he could pass rush from different positions and tallied 28 bench reps, 10 feet on broad jump, 34-5 on vertical jump, to go with times of 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.44 in the shuttle, per stats provided by SU.
“Personally, I have a lot to prove,” Jonathan said. “There’s nothing that anybody can tell me that changes that mind-set that I have to do more, no one is putting more pressure on me than I put on myself, coming out from a third-world country and my parents still back there, that mind-set has always been in the back of my mind.”
Other teams with a scout or coach in attendance included the Giants, Cowboys, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers, Titans, Texans and Colts.
The NFL draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
