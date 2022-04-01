Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.