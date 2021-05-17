Local college golf
VERONA — The Jefferson Community College men’s golf team will head to the NJCAA Tournament next month following a second-place finish at the weekend’s Region 3 Tournament at Kaluhyat Golf Course at Turning Stone, with a combined two-day score of 709.
The Cannoneers finished sceond to Niagara County CC.
Samuel Arrigo earned second place with a two-day total of 166 and teammate Ryan Blevins took third with 169. Arrigo and Blevins were each earned All-Region 3 First Team honors. Christopher Olson, Mitchell Scoville and Cole Morrissette also competed for JCC.
The Cannoneers will head to nationals June 7-11 at the Chautauqua Golf Club.
