CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team is still looking for its first goal in the new Appleton Arena after Brown’s Gavin Nieto led the Bears to a 2-0 win before 1,764 fans in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
It was the first true home game for the Saints, who went 0-9-1 in their home games at SUNY Canton before opening in Appleton Arena on Friday.
Nieto, a youth teammate of former Saints goalie Arthur Brey in Yorba Linda, Calif., picked up his first shutout of the season with 25 saves.
“I just tried to focus on one shot at a time,” Nieto said. “We’ve been in that situation before and things haven’t worked out for us. I really tried to focus on making the next save. Hopefully we can get a little run going here. I felt like I was tracking the puck well tonight. I felt like I saw the puck well and was looking through screens well, and when I didn’t, the puck just hit me. Sometimes it just goes that way.”
The Saints (3-20-3 overall, 1-13-0 conference) nearly scored just 10 seconds into the game when a shot from Madrid native Kaden Pickering hit the post.
Neither team was able to generate much offense as SLU goalie Francis Boisvert stopped 29 shots and made things difficult for the Bears (5-15, 5-8).
“I liked our third period,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “I thought we managed the puck better, but that was the difference. I felt if we had managed the puck in the first 40 minutes, we’d probably have a lead going into the third.
“We turned a lot of pucks over. We had 16 turnovers in the first and 16 in the second. Way too many. You end up giving up puck possession and giving up one time and you have to defend. That’s a matter of securing the puck and making strong plays for it. We did a better job in the third. I thought we should have been rewarded a couple of times.”
Brown’s Justin Jallen had two good scoring chances thwarted by Boisvert at 11 minutes, 21 seconds of the second period. Colin Burston had another chance to scored for the Bears at 13:32 but a close shot went off Boisvert’s chest.
SLU’s Keenan Suthers was called for high sticking at 12:32 of the third period, which wound up setting up the first goal of the game for Brown.
Michael Maloney took a shot that deflected off Boisvert and went to Brent Beaudoin, who was alone by the side of the net.
Boisvert was still down after stopping the initial shot and Beaudoin sent the puck into the empty corner at 13:11.
“They worked it around the perimeter and then we got a shot on net and I was just fortunate enough to be in a good spot for the rebound,” Beaudoin said. “The biggest thing I was focusing on was the puck had been bobbling around all night so I was just trying to settle and make sure I could actually get it on net.”
SLU got its own chance to possibly send the game to overtime when Brown’s James Crossman was called for high sticking with 1:56 left in regulation.
Saints coach Brent Brekke pulled Boisvert to give the Saints a two-man advantage for the rest of regulation.
But the Bears closed out the game with an empty-net goal from Maloney with 15 seconds remaining.
“We’ve played good hockey throughout the year, but I don’t think the results have shown that,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “Scoring goals is not natural for a lot of our guys. We had plenty of chances to score prior (to the first goal).”
SLU gets another chance to pick up its first home win of the season tonight when it faces Yale at 7 p.m.
“The atmosphere, with all the fans back, was awesome,” Saints captain Ryan Garvey said. “It’s something we haven’t experienced yet. The jitters might have got to us a bit, but it was great to be back. Both teams struggled with puck management. There were a lot of turnovers at blue lines. We had our chances. They defended well. Sometimes bounces don’t go your way.”
Two power-play goals in the first period sent the Golden Knights (18-6-2, 11-3-0) on their way to an ECAC Hockey win over Yale before 2,467 fans at Cheel Arena.
The win moved Clarkson into sole possession of first place in the ECAC Hockey standings, both in points and win percentage.
Jack Jacome scored the first goal for Clarkson during a power play at 10:23 of the first period.
Adam Tisdale added another power-play goal at 16:53 to make it 2-0.
Yale (9-11, 6-7) answered with a goal from Tyler Welsh at 17:48 of the opening period to cut Clarkson’s lead to 2-1.
Clarkson clinched the win with a shorthanded, empty-net goal from Josh Dunne with one second left in the game.
