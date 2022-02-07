Local college hockey
CANTON — Kristen Guerriero and Abby Hustler each collected a goal and an assist as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team upset seventh-ranked Quinnipiac, 5-1, in an ECAC game Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
Melissa Jefferies, Suyeon Eom and Laura Cote each added goals, while goalie Lucy Morgan made 26 saves for the Saints (14-10-5, 10-5-2).
Olivia Mobley netted a goal and Logan Angers made 16 saves for the Bobcats (19-7-3, 11-6-0).
n Joanna Hiebert stopped 18 shots as the SUNY Oswego women’s hockey team blanked SUNY Canton, 4-0, on Sunday in an Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Oswego. Lizzie Burke recorded a goal and an assist for the Lakers (11-7-1, 8-4-1). Mak Ganje stopped 41 shots for the Kangaroos (12-6-1, 6-6-1).
n Dante Zapata logged a goal and two assists as the Utica College men’s hockey team beat SUNY Canton, 5-1, in a nonconference game Sunday. Jayson Dobay chipped in a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (19-2), and Sam Martin scored a shorthanded goal for the Kangaroos (6-11-2).
