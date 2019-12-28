HANOVER, N.H. — After leading for most of the game and fending off a flurry of Connecticut chances with a one-goal lead late in regulation, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team settled for a 2-2 tie in the opening game of the Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth College on Saturday night.
The Huskies scored the equalizer with three-tenths seconds left in regulation to force the extra frame.
Officially, the game is recorded as a tie, but the teams went nine rounds in a shootout for tournament purposes.
Alex Gilmour led the Saints with a regulation goal and an assist, as well as a shootout goal, while Jordan Steinmetz also finished with a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence.
Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist finished with 39 saves, including 14 in the third period and four in the overtime. UConn finished with a 41-23 advantage in shots on goal.
The Huskies earned the right to play for the Ledyard Classic title with a 2-1 win in the shootout. Gilmour had the only successful attempt for St. Lawrence, while Benjamin Freeman answered on the next shot for UConn and Carter Turnbull buried the winner inside the post in the ninth round.
St. Lawrence jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 6:04 of the first period with a power play goal from Gilmour, his second goal of the season. Jake Stevens also assisted on the play.
UConn tied the game at 1-1 just passed the midway point of the second when Wyatt Newpower jumped on a St. Lawrence turnover and scored.
Just over two minutes later, the Saints regained the lead when Steinmetz one-timed a rebound from the slot to make it 2-1 with his third of the season.
With Huskies goalie Bradley Stone pulled for an extra attacker, Alexander Payusov beat Zetterquist on a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to overtime.
In the shootout, which was the Saints’ third straight in the Ledyard Classic after winning the 2011 tournament in back-to-back shootout games, Stone stopped seven of the Saints’ nine shots. Gilmour and Freeman traded goals in the third round to push the shootout into sudden death.
The Saints are now 3-12-3 overall on the season, while UConn is at 7-6-4.
St. Lawrence meets Colorado College in its final nonconference game of the season to finish out the Ledyard Classic today at 4.
