Local college hockey
CLIFTON PARK — Clarkson University sophomore goalie Jacob Mucitelli was named ECAC men’s hockey goalie of the week Monday.
Mucitelli allowed one goal in 108 minutes. The Deerfield native earned his first career shutout with a 25-save performance in a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence on Friday. He came in relief to make 20 saves as the Golden Knights earned a 4-4 tie with the Saints on Saturday.
The Golden Knights are 13-7-5 and 8-2-4 in ECAC play. Clarkson will travel this weekend for games at Brown on Friday and Yale on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.