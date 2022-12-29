College men’s basketball
NEW YORK — Quran DuBois came off the bench to score 28 points as the SUNY Canton men’s basketball team beat host Medgar Evers College in the Medgar Evers Tournament on Thursday night.
Juztin Chambers-Phillipa and Madrid-Waddington standout Brennan Harmer each scored 15 points for the Kangaroos (3-10). SUNY Canton will play St. John Fisher in the title game at 3 p.m. today.
Andre Evans Jr. netted 17 points for the Cougars (3-6).
n Landen Long led all scorers with 26 points as the Ohio Northern men’s basketball team beat Clarkson, 70-65, in a nonconference game at Naples, Fla. C.J. Napier produced a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Polar Bears (5-5). Blake Gearhart and Ryan Miles-Ferguson each scored 18 points for the Golden Knights (5-4).
