ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Trent Adamson scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to a 68-61 win over Bard in a Liberty League game Friday night.
Trey Syroka scored 12 points and Lowville graduate Aiden Macaulay added 10 points for the Saints (8-2 overall, 3-1 conference).
Elliot Harris led Bard (4-6, 0-4) with 20 points.
VASSAR 75, CLARKSON 73
Zach Johnson made a layup with four seconds left to send Vassar (8-2, 4-0) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Johnson finished with 20 points for the Brewers.
Blake Gearhart led Clarkson (2-8, 0-4) with 19 points. Chris Hulbert scored 14 points and Joe Lucas added 13.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VASSAR 58, CLARKSON 53
The Brewers (5-5, 4-0) outscored Clarkson 28-11 in the fourth quarter to pick up a Liberty League win at Poughkeepsie.
Tova Gelb led Vassar with 17 points and Dani Douglas added 11.
Lauren Bell scored 14 points with 12 rebounds for the Golden Knights (1-9, 0-4). Ruthie Nolan scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Cassidy Dumont also scored 11 for Clarkson.
MEN’S HOCKEY
ARCADIA 4, SUNY CANTON 3 (OT)
Justin Song scored in overtime to send host Arcadia (2-10) past SUNY Canton in a nonconference game.
Pallen Brooks, Dylan Florit and Dylan Infantino also scored.
Jesse Farabee, Filip Jakobsson and Carson Lanceleve scored for the Kangaroos (3-5-1).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Molly Goergen stopped 17 shots to lead SUNY Cortland past the Bears (3-9-1, 1-5-1) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Katie DeVoe scored two goals for SUNY Cortland (9-2, 5-2). Kait Bourgeois and Emily Kromer also scored for the Red Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.