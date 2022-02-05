CANTON — Kristina Bahl scored at 11 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period to give the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (13-10-5 overall, 9-5-2 conference) will play Quinnipiac again at 2 today at Appleton to make up a game postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19.
Quinnipiac (19-6-3, 11-5-0) will be the home team today and finds itself at risk of falling out of the top four in the conference standings if SLU wins again in regulation.
Rachel Bjorgan scored the first goal of the game for the Saints at 5:34 of the first period. Kate Reilly scored for Quinnipiac at 17:45 of the first.
SUNY POTSDAM 5, BUFFALO ST. 2
Kaylee Merrill, Lyvia Chambers, Megan Teachout, Karley Green and Alex Quinn each scored a goal to pace the Bears (7-11-1, 5-7-1) over the Bengals (1-16-1, 0-11-0) in an NEWHL game at Buffalo.
SUNY OSWEGO 5, SUNY CANTON 0
Sirena Alvarez made 33 saves, but Ashlyn McGrath and Morgan Shines led SUNY Oswego (10-7-1, 7-4-1) with a goal and an assist each as the Lakers earned an NEWHL win over the Roos (12-5-1, 6-5-1) at Canton.
Lakers goalie Joanna Hiebert finished with 14 saves.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 5, BUFFALO STATE 1
Drew Rose scored two goals to send the Bears (4-15-1, 3-10-1) past Buffalo State in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Ben Thompson, Jack Loran and Chris Gratton also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
Troy Button scored for Buffalo State (4-16, 2-10).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 69, RIT 61
Katie Frederick scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead SLU (18-2, 12-2) past the Tigers in a Liberty League game at Rochester.
Ava McCann scored 16 points and Shannon Rhone added 11 for SLU.
Emma Waite and Kaleesha Joseph both scored 19 points for RIT (9-8, 6-6).
SUNY CORTLAND 72, SUNY POTSDAM 51
First-place SUNY Cortland (17-2, 13-0) wrested the lead away from SUNY Potsdam (11-8, 6-7) in the third quarter and pulled away for a SUNYAC win at Cortland. Shannon McGuire paced the Red Dragons with 26 points and Corrine Miedrich added 19.
Dyamon Hunter and Jakia Howard each scored 12 points to lead the Bears.
SUNY CANTON 56, NVU-JOHNSON 51
Shanelle Borth scored 15 points to lead the Kangaroos past NVU-Johnson in an NAC game at Johnson, Vt.
Chelsey Raven added 12 points and 11 boards and Samantha Dayter scored 10 points for SUNY Canton (11-10, 6-5). Paris Atuahene led NVU-Johnson (5-14, 3-7) with 15 points.
n In other action, Onondaga Community College beat Jefferson CC, 73-56.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 77, RIT 68
Will Engelhardt scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to send SLU (13-7, 7-6) past the Tigers in a Liberty League game at Rochester.
Luke Hicks and Aiden Macaulay both scored 12 points for SLU while Trent Adamson and Andy Downs added 11.
Brock Bowen and Kevin Ryan led the Tigers (7-11, 5-7) with 18 points.
HOBART 80, CLARKSON 70
Jackson Meshanic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Statesmen (7-11, 4-7) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Geneva.
Chris Hulbert led Clarkson (5-15, 2-11) with 21 points. Blake Gearhart and Ryan Miles-Ferguson both scored 15 points.
SUNY CORTLAND 83, SUNY POTSDAM 56
Austin Grunder tallied 19 points to pace five double-digit scorers as the Red Dragons (10-10, 6-7) toppled the Bears (9-9, 7-6) in a SUNYAC game at Cortland.
Brian Pod’s 16 points ignited SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY CANTON 83, NVU-JOHNSON 77
Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 22 points to send SUNY Canton past NVU-Johnson at Johnson, Vt.
Danny Santana scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (10-10, 7-3).
Andrew Fitch scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Quran DuBois added 13 points. Brian Lee led NVU-Johnson (8-13, 4-6) with 25 points.
ONONDAGA CC 74, JEFFERSON CC 71
Latyce Faison netted 33 points as the Lazers outlasted the Cannoneers in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game at Syracuse.
Jahki Lucas and Isaiah Warmack each added 15 points for Onondaga CC (18-2, 9-1). Jeremiah Smith paced JCC (9-11, 5-5) with 19 points.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM SPLITS
The Bears (4-7) beat Wilkes (4-5) by scores of 16-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22 in the first match and then fell to Penn-State Behrend by scores of 16-25, 18-25, 22-25 at Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
In the opener, the Bears’ Joe Zimmerman delivered 16 kills, four aces and nine digs, while Alec Roy racked up a match-high of 41 assists.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
BOYCE, SHEEHY LEAD SAINTS
Timothy Boyce won the men’s mile and Katherine Sheehy won the women’s 5,000-meter run to lead SLU’s teams at the Ithaca Invitational.
SQUASH
SAINTS WOMEN UNDEFEATED
SLU’s women beat William Smith 6-3 and swept Bard 9-0 at the opening day of the Liberty League championships at Poughkeepsie.
The Saints men finished 2-1 with an 8-1 win over Hobart and a 9-0 win over Bard before losing 8-1 to Rochester.
SKIING
STRACK PACES SAINTS
Emma Strack finished seventh in the 10-kilometer classic to lead the SLU women’s team to a seventh-place finish at the Vermont Carnival in Craftsbury, Vt. SLU’s men finished 11th.
CLARKSON MEN WIN NORDIC
Cameron Bancroft finished in first place in the 1.4k sprint as Clarkson’s men’s team finished first at the Castleton Invitational in Queensbury.
Ava Schieffert was fourth for the women’s team.
Sam Hayden led the alpine men’s team with a second-place finish in the slalom.
