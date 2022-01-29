CANTON — Bard College’s Elliot Harris made a 3-point basket with less than five seconds remaining to give the Raptors a 74-71 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League men’s basketball game Saturday.
Trent Adamson scored 18 points for the Saints (11-7 overall, 5-6 conference).
VASSAR 84, CLARKSON 76
Chris Hulbert made seven 3-point field goals and scored a game-high 23 points, but the Golden Knights (5-12, 2-8) fell to Liberty League foe Vassar (13-5, 9-3) at Potsdam.
Hulbert shot 8-for-16 overall and 7-for-12 from the 3-point arc, and teammate Blake Gearhart was solid all-around with 19 points, six assists and five boards. Vassar was paced by Zach Johnson’s 18 points and 13 rebounds.
SUNY BROCKPORT 94, SUNY POTSDAM 73
Jahid Wallace scored 27 points and Mekhi Beckett added 19 to pace the Golden Eagles (12-6, 7-5) to a SUNYAC win over the Bears (9-7, 7-4) at Brockport.
SUNY Potsdam was fueled by Parker Kelly’s 15 points and Tyrese Baptiste’s 11.
SUNY POLY 79, SUNY CANTON 71
Quran DuBois scored a game-high 22 points and Juztin Chambers-Phillips added 19, but SUNY Poly (14-7, 9-1) used a strong finish to end the first half, earning an North Atlantic Conference win over SUNY Canton (7-10, 5-3) at Marcy.
After SUNY Canton held its largest lead of the game at 23-14 with 8:26 left in the opening half, SUNY Poly outscored the Roos 27-15 the rest of the half to take a 41-38 lead into the break.
JEFFERSON CC 75, FINGER LAKES CC 74
Isaiah Murphy’s layup with 37 seconds left helped the Cannoneers to a Mid-State Athletic Conference win over the Lakers at Canandaigua.
Murphy logged a triple-double of 18 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while Howard Turner led all scorers with 24 points for Jefferson Community College (8-10, 4-4).
Devon Payton tallied 21 points for Finger Lakes CC (4-16, 2-5).
WOmEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 53, SUNY BROCKPORT 50
Jakia Howard scored 12 points and Dyamon Hunter contributed 11 as the Bears (10-7, 5-6) picked up a SUNYAC win against the Golden Eagles (9-9, 4-8) at Brockport.
The Golden Eagles received a pair of 10-point performances from Erin Nolan and Erin Rodack.
SUNY POLY 72, SUNY Canton 46
Briana Brousseau led the Roos with seven points, but first-place SUNY Poly (13-6, 8-1) earned an NAC win against SUNY Canton (7-10, 4-5) at Marcy.
SUNY Poly jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the opening quarter and took a commanding 41-17 lead into intermission.
ST. LAWRENCE 68, BARD 49
Katie Chisholm scored 19 points as the Saints used a strong third quarter in a Liberty League win over the Raptors in Canton.
Abby Doin chipped in nine points for St. Lawrence (16-2, 10-2).
Christian Kiser posted a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds for Bard (1-14, 0-10).
VASSAR 62, CLARKSON 59
A pair of last-second 3-pointers missed the mark as Clarkson (5-13, 4-8) saw its three-game winning streak end, losing to first-place Vassar (11-1, 12-6) in the Liberty League at Potsdam.
Four Knights’ players finished in double figures, led by Cassidy Dumont’s 14 points and nine rebounds, Lauryn Withrow’s 13 points and Mariah Benavides’ 11.
JEFFERSON CC 88, FINGER LAKES CC 53
Emily Farrand led all scorers with 27 points as the Cannoneers downed the Lakers in a MSAC game in Canandaigua.
Gabrielle Morley logged 15 points for Jefferson CC (12-5, 6-2).
Mary Ellen Querrie and Hayley Andersen each scored 20 points for FLCC (2-16, 0-6).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY GENESEO 12, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Dan Bosio generated three goals and three assists as the second-ranked Ice Knights downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Nicolas Elia also recorded a hat trick for SUNY Geneseo (17-1-1, 9-0-1).
Thomas Terranova paced SUNY Potsdam (2-15, 1-10).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 4, DARTMOUTH 2
Brooke McQuigge and Gabrielle David scored in the final 4 minutes, 50 seconds to lead Clarkson past the Big Green (8-15, 2-14) in an ECAC Hockey game in Hanover, N.H.
Caitrin Lonergan and Anne Cherkowski also scored for Clarkson (19-5-3, 10-4-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY CANTON 2
Karley Green and Megan Teachout each scored two goals to pace SUNY Potsdam (5-11-1, 3-7-1) to a win over rival SUNY Canton (12-3-1, 6-3-1) in Northeast League play at Potsdam.
Meaghan Best posted a goal and assist and Gracyn Emmerton scored for the Roos.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
VASSAR 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
Andrew Kim and Adam Gulick each provided eight kills to lead the Brewers (1-0) to a win over the Bears (3-5), who got four kills from Jason Hendler.
