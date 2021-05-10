POTSDAM — Caleb Doyle went 3-for-4 in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday to lead the Clarkson University baseball team to the final spot of the Liberty League playoffs with a 6-3 win over RIT.
The Golden Knights (14-16-1 overall, 8-7-1 conference), who lost the first game 4-1, will travel to play top-seeded Rochester at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mike Nee and Mike Mieczkowski each picked up two hits for Clarkson in game two.
Chris Reilly homered in game one for RIT (8-19, 4-12) and Ian Libby and Brooks Vertoske homered in game two.
SAINTS SPLIT
James Cronin finished with five hits, including a home run, as St. Lawrence ended the season with a Liberty League doubleheader split at Skidmore Sunday.
Skidmore (7-8, 6-6) won the opener 10-7 and SLU took game two, 7-4.
Nicholas Butler and Matthew Killian also homered in game one for the Saints (12-12, 7-9). Killian also tallied three hits in game two.
SUNY CANTON SPLITS IN FINALE
Kieran Gibson threw a five-hit shutout in the opener to lead SUNY Canton (9-14, 7-10) to a 1-0 win over host Cazenovia in an NAC game Sunday. Cazenovia (9-21, 6-10) took the nightcap, 11-6.
Chris McVannan and Seth Gilbert each produced two hits for the Kangaroos in the second game.
Kamm Cassidy and Parker Wing led Cazenovia with three-hit games in game two.
SOFTBALL
ROCHESTER SWEEPS CLARKSON
Olivia Zoeller struck out 11 and lined two hits but the Golden Knights came up short in the opener of a Liberty League twin bill against Rochester (29-8, 22-3) in Potsdam.
Rochester won game one 3-2 and took the second game 5-3 on Sunday.
Kayla Robert lined two hits in game one for Clarkson (18-14, 10-10) and homered in game two.
Sarah Vaccaro produced two hits and homered in the second game for Clarkson.
SAINTS WIN TWO
Skylar Hein and Meredith Rose each supplied three hits in game two to help SLU (7-22, 7-19) sweep Union 7-6 and 6-5 in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton on Sunday.
Lauryn Best and Carolyn Holran each picked up two hits in the opener for SLU.
Karson Saunders lined two hits in each game for Union (8-20, 8-18).
JCC ADVANCES IN REGIONALS
Kaylee Johnson doubled twice and drove in four runs as the Cannoneers won game two of the best-of-three NJCAA Region 3 semifinal, 16-8, to advance over Niagara County CC on Sunday in Sanborn.
Marissa Valvo and Logan Kirchoff paced Jefferson CC (20-10) with three RBIs in a 12-6 win in the opener.
JCC will take on host Herkimer County CC in a best-of-three series for the regional crown starting Friday.
