SYRACUSE — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team gained instant results from two of their transfers players, including the game-winning goal, in a season-opening 4-3 nonconference victory over Syracuse University on Friday night.
Caitrin Lonergan, a former Boston College standout, scored the first goal of the game for third-ranked Clarkson on a power play, and Kayla Friesen, an all-star at St. Cloud State, delivered the decisive goal for the Golden Knights 10 minutes, 35 seconds into the third period.
Freshman Gabrielle David also scored for Clarkson (1-0) and junior Elizabeth Giguere registered a short-handed goal.
Lonergan and senior Rhyen McGill each suffered injuries in the game.
Syracuse (0-1) received goals from Kellie Rowswell, Lindsay Eastwood and Emma Polaski.
Marie-Pier Coulombe made 29 saves for Clarkson.
OHIO STATE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Liz Schepers delivered two goals and added an assist as ninth-ranked Ohio State outshot St. Lawrence University, 21-6, in the season-opening nonconference game to prevail in Columbus, Ohio.
Sophie Jacques and Paetyn Levis also scored for the Buckeyes. Andrea Braendli made 24 saves for Ohio State.
St. Lawrence transfer Brittney Gout scored the Saints’ goal. Goaltender Jaimie Rainville made 37 saves in her first career start for the Saints.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 2, BUFFALO STATE 1 (OT)
Justin Lamando’s 98th-minute goal helped the Bears fend off the Bengals in the SUNYAC opener for both schools at Potsdam.
Alejandro Callejas opened the scoring for SUNY Potsdam (3-6-1, 1-0-0).
Zak Shaibi forced overtime by scoring with one second left in regulation for Buffalo State (7-1, 0-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 2, BUFFALO STATE 0
Lexi Dean and Mackenzie Bowie each posted goals as the Bears blanked the Bengals in SUNYAC play at Buffalo.
Delphine Leonard made four saves for SUNY Potsdam (6-4, 2-0).
Taylor Carillo stopped four shots for Buffalo State (3-6-1, 0-2-0).
VOLLEYBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 3, BARD 0
Annika Kreppein finished with eight kills and 15 digs as St. Lawrence swept Bard 25-8, 25-13, 25-16 in a Liberty League match in Canton.
Allie Posnick distributed 17 assists and Jenna Britton finished with 16 for the Saints (12-3). Bard is 3-9.
CLARKSON 3, VASSAR 0
Rachel Reusch connected for 12 kills and Kristine Werdine added 11 as Clarkson defeated Vassar 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
Isabelle Crow provided 33 assists for the Golden Knights (13-3). Emma Baxter added 14 digs. Vassar is 4-10.
SUNY GENESEO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2
SUNY Potsdam squandered a 2-0 set lead by losing the next three matches as SUNY Geneseo prevailed 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-7 at Geneseo.
Grace Cergol delivered 18 kills for Geneseo (7-7, 2-0). Grace Thomas added 30 assists and Sam Mendlesohn 16 digs.
Nicole Hansen finished with 14 kills for Potsdam (6-9, 1-1). Caitlin Retzlaff recorded five blocks and Kendall Jones supplied 35 assists.
MEN’S TENNIS
SAINTS SWEPT ON DAY 1
Each of St. Lawrence University’s athletes suffered losses on the first day of the ITA Northeast Regionals in Geneva.
Singles players Nathan Turtledove and Alex Roslin each fell in straight sets, Turtledove 6-3, 6-3 to Harry Lyu of Hobart and Roslin 6-1, 6-0 to Austin Egna of Union College. The Saints doubles team of Joshua Marvald and Nico Haet lost to Vishal Walia and Lucas Biondi of New York University, 8-2. SLU’s other doubles team of Turtledove and Quinn Bermingham fell to Alan Dubvrovsky and Walker Anderson of Hobart, 8-6.
