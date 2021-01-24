POTSDAM — A strong showing on special teams helped the Clarkson University men’s hockey team move into a tie for first place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 4-2 win over Quinnipiac Sunday afternoon at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (9-6-3 overall, 4-3-3 conference) scored two power-play goals and killed three-of-four penalties to move even with the Bobcats in the conference standings.
Both teams have 17 points. St. Lawrence University is in third with 15 points and Colgate is in last with 11.
The Bobcats (10-5-3, 4-3-3), who were less than a minute away from a regulation win Saturday night and a 19-12 points lead, struck first in Sunday’s game with a power-play goal from Ty Smilanic at 10 minutes, 51 seconds of the first period.
Clarkson answered with two goals in the final six minutes of the opening period to take a 2-1 lead.
Grant Cooper tied the game with a power-play goal at 14:39, with Anthony Callin and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Michael Underwood put Clarkson ahead for good with a goal at 17:06, with Mathieu Gosselin assisting.
Clarkson extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:17 of the second period when Anthony Romano scored off a pass from Jack Jacome.
Callin closed out the scoring for Clarkson with another power-play goal at 14:33 of the second to make it 4-1. Cooper and Connor McCarthy assisted.
The Bobcats scored the game’s final goal at 3:13 of the third period on a shot form Guus van Nes.
The teams will not meet again unless it is an ECAC Hockey playoff game. They finished 2-2-2 against each other, with four of the six contests going to overtime.
COLGATE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3
The Raiders (4-6-3, 3-5-2) used a three-goal third period to knock off St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.
Amaud Vachon scored the winning goal for Colgate at 18:26 of the third period.
The Saints (4-4-2) led twice in the contest, 1-0 after a power-play goal from Justin Paul at 9:41 of the first and 2-1 after a goal from Nicholas Trela at 9:12 of the second.
Colgate tied the game 1-1 when Matt Verboon scored a power-play goal at 14:46 of the first period.
The Raiders went ahead 3-2 with third-period goals from Ethan Manderville (2:03) and Alex Young (6:36).
Madrid native Kaden Pickering scored at 17:36 to tie the game 3-3.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 3, QUINNIPIAC 1
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 42 shots to lead the Golden Knights to a win over Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Conn.
Clarkson (5-5-1, 1-3-0) picked up three points with the win and four out of a possible six points in the two-game series.
Brown transfer Sena Hanson scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson, her first as a Golden Knight, at 14:15 of the first period. Kristy Pidgeon and Stephanie Markowski added assists.
Gabrielle David scored at 15:12 of the second period to put Clarkson up by two, with Markowski adding another assist.
Avery Mitchell upped the lead to 3-0 with a goal assisted by Caitrin Lonergan at 1:04 of the third period.
The Bobcats (6-3, 1-3) scored their only goal on a shot by Renee Saltness at 2:17 of the third.
COLGATE 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (OT)
Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored at 2:49 of overtime to sent the Raiders past St. Lawrence University (0-3, 0-2) in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
The Raiders (10-1-1, 6-0-0) outshot SLU, 38-21, with Lucy Morgan finishing with 37 saves for the Saints.
Kayle Osborne made 21 saves for the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.