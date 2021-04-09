POTSDAM — Mike Mieczkowski went 3-for-5 in each game as Clarkson dominated St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League baseball doubleheader Friday, winning 18-2 and 7-1.
Kent Wilson, Jonathan Irons, Michael Tito and Caleb Doyle all supplied two hits in the opener for Clarkson (7-5 overall, 2-0 conference). Colby Brouillette and Joe Stockman both lined two hits in game two.
James Cronin led the Saints (3-5, 0-2) in the opener, going 4-for-4. William Montgomery went 2-for-3 in the opener and Nicholas Butler was 2-for-4 in game two for SLU.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 13, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 6
Cam Talcott led the Bears (3-2, 2-1) to their first win over SUNY Plattsburgh since 2014 with five goals in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Josh Huiatt scored three goals and Alec Miller added two.
Michael Swift led the Cardinals (1-4, 1-2) with two goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
WILLIAM SMITH 15, CLARKSON 11
Maddie Montgomery scored six goals as the Herons (3-3, 3-2) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Kyrsten Stone and Madelynn Barnum both scored three goals for Clarkson (1-3, 0-2), and Sydney Roderick and Grace Hagberg both scored two.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON, SLU SPLIT
Olivia Zoeller threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 18 for Clarkson (10-4, 5-1) as the Golden Knights beat SLU 4-0 in the opening game of a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton.
The Saints (1-10, 1-7) responded with a 7-6 win in the second game.
Clarkson scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh inning of the opening game with Kayla Robert lining a two-run double.
The Saints trailed 6-2 after five innings of game two and scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, led by a three-run double from Margo Hopper.
Robert went 3-for-4 in the second game for Clarkson and Meredith Rose went 2-for-2 for the Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.