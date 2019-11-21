CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Defending national champion Emory held off a strong upset effort from the Clarkson women’s volleyball team, winning an NCAA Division III quarterfinal 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-11 on Thursday.
Emory, based in Georgia, improved to 32-2 overall.
Kristin Werdine led the Golden Knights (27-6) with 15 kills and Rachel Reusch added 14.
Maddie Bredenhoeft contributed 12 kills.
Isabelle Crow produced 50 assists for Clarkson and Kate Isaksen supplied 23 digs.
Morgan McKnight paced Emory with 22 kills and Cassie Srb added 57 assists.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 66, HERKIMER CCC 47
South Lewis product Josh Newman totaled 22 points as the Cannoneers beat the defending NJCAA Division III national champion and No. 6 nationally ranked Generals in a Region 3 game at Herkimer.
Liam Bonk generated 13 points and Isiah Murphy collected 12 points for Jefferson Community College (5-3, 5-2), which held Herkimer CCC to 20 points in the second half. The Cannoneers trailed the Generals, 27-21, at the half before registering 39 points in the second half.
“We did a great job rebounding and limited them to one shot each trip down,” JCC head coach Joe Vaadi said. “We did a good job playing man-to-man defense on them in the second half.”
Tyres Desinor racked up 10 points to lead Herkimer CCC (5-3).
MIDDLEBURY 89, SUNY CANTON 68
The Panthers scored 50 points in the first half and went on to defeat host SUNY Canton (3-3) in a nonconference game.
Jack Farrell led Middlebury (4-0) with 17 points. Ryan Cahill scored 15 and Max Bosco added 13 for the Panthers. Tommy Eastman tossed in 12.
Andrew Fitch scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for SUNY Canton. Quran DuBois scored 13 and Joseph Werner added 10 points and eight rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
HERKIMER CCC 72, JEFFERSON CC 40
Junasia Lanier posted 26 points as the Generals downed the Cannoneers in a Region 3 game at Herkimer.
Alysia Roldan added 14 points for Herkimer CCC (7-0).
Chelsey Raven paced JCC (3-4) with 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.