HOBOKEN, N.J. — Gillian Kurtic finished with 18 kills to lead Clarkson past Stevenson in the opening round of the NCAA Division III women’s volleyball tournament Friday.
The Golden Knights (20-9 overall) earned a 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 25-19 win and will face top-seeded New York University in the second round at 2:30 p.m. today.
Isabelle Crow picked up 48 assists for Clarkson. Sophia Eckerd led Stevenson (26-7) with 14 kills.
wOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 5, LINDENWOOD 3
Brooke McQuigge scored two goals to lead Clarkson (10-1-2) past Lindenwood in a nonconference game at St. Charles, Mo.
Olivia Hanson, Baylee Kirwan and Caitrin Lonergan also scored goals for the Golden Knights.
Sierra Burt, Teagan Heaslip and Jada Burke scored for Lindenwood (1-10).
MERCYHURST 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Former Clarkson player Kristy Pidgeon scored the game-winning goal for the Lakers (9-4-1) in a nonconference win over St. Lawrence University at Erie, Pa.
Nara Elia scored the first goal of the game for SLU (5-5-2) then the Lakers answered with three straight goals with Jordan Mortlock and Sara Boucher scoring before Pidgeon.
Rachel Teslak scored the final goal for the Saints.
SUNY Canton 4, Morrisville 2
Meaghan Best tallied a pair of goals and Verity Lewis recorded a pair of assists to lead host SUNY Canton (3-0, 1-0) to an Northeast Women’s Hockey League win over Morrisville State (2-2, 1-1).
The victory is the first for the Roos against the Mustangs in program history.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, ANNA MARIA 2
Jake Mayette scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Kangaroos (2-1-1) past Anna Maria in a nonconference game at Auburn, Mass.
Sam Martin, Carson Lanceleve and Lucas Roy also scored for SUNY Canton.
Michael Padgeon and Guillaume Coulombe scored for Anna Maria (0-3-2).
BROCKPORT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Nolan Egbert stopped 25 shots to lead host Brockport past the Bears (0-3) in a SUNYAC game.
Mitchell Parsons, Jacob King and Connor Galloway scored for Brockport (4-0, 2-0).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PENN STATE-BEHREND 91, SUNY Canton 60
Joie Culkin scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Kangaroos (1-1) in a nonconference loss at Penn State-Behrend.
Chelsey Raven added 10 points for SUNY Canton.
Kara Haslett led Penn State-Behrend (1-1) with 23 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 72, NORWICH 31
Madison McCormick scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals to lead the Bears (1-1) past Norwich in a nonconference game at Plattsburgh.
Dyamon Hunter added 14 points for the Bears.
Haley Brewster scored nine points for Norwich (0-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 80, ALFRED STATE 67
Will Engelhardt scored 24 points to send the Saints (1-0) past host Alfred State in a nonconference game.
Trent Adamson scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and Trey Syroka added 17 points.
Josh Reding scored 11 points for Alfred State (1-1).
HILBERT 72, SUNY CANTON 66
Danny Santana tallied 19 points to lead the Kangaroos (0-1) in a nonconference loss to Hilbert at Hamburg.
Demerrill Levy scored 15 points and Andrew Fitch grabbed 10 rebounds for SUNY Canton.
Elijah Powell and Jahmel Demery both scored 12 points for Hilbert (1-1).
MESSIAH 69, CLARKSON 57
Ryan Miles-Ferguson produced 20 points for the Golden Knights (0-1) in a nonconference loss to Messiah in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Chris Hulbert and Blake Gearhart both scored 11 points for Clarkson.
Will Young IV led Messiah (1-1) with 19 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.