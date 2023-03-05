NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Colgate University women’s hockey team scored three goals in the first 9 minutes, 12 seconds and went on to an 8-2 win over Clarkson in the ECAC Hockey championship game Saturday afternoon at Yale’s Ingalls Rink.
The bright side for Clarkson (29-10-2 overall) is the Golden Knights clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.
Danielle Serdachny, the nation’s leading scorer, scored the first two goals for the Raiders (32-5-2) at 1:27 and 5:06. Elyssa Biederman then scored two more goals following by a goal from Sara Stewart late in the second period to put the Raiders up 5-0.
Anne Cherkowski scored for Clarkson at 4:28 of the third period but Colgate answered with goals from Dara Greig, Neena Brick and Maggie MacEachern.
Brooke McQuigge scored a power-play goal for Clarkson at 17:06 to end the scoring.
The title was the third straight for Colgate.
n Clarkson was selected for the NCAA Division I tournament Sunday. Clarkson will take on Minnesota-Duluth at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The winner will face second-seeded and host Minnesota in a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
DUKE 14, SYRACUSE 13 (OT)
Charles Balsamo’s second goal of the game helped the Blue Devils rally for an Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Brennan O’Neill totaled four goals for Duke (5-1, 1-0), which went on a 6-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Will Mark made a season-high 27 saves, while Cole Kirst supplied four goals and an assist for Syracuse (3-3, 0-2).
Bryan Penney’s four goals powered the Golden Knights to a nonconference win over the Golden Flyers in Rochester.
Jacob Mattice stopped 14 shots for Clarkson (2-0).
Quinn McKercher and Jack McOsker each netted a pair of goals for Nazareth (1-3).
SYRACUSE 16, VIRGINIA TECH 5
Meaghan Tyrell racked up five goals and two assists as the Orange routed the Hokies in an ACC matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Emma Meaghan notched a hat trick and Emma Ward recorded two goals and four assists for Syracuse (6-0, 2-0).
Olivia Vergano and Blair Guy each scored twice for Virginia Tech (1-6, 0-2).
knights drop two on sunday
Both McDaniel and Salisbury used strong first innings to beat Clarkson in a pair of games at Salisbury, Md.
McDaniel beat Clarkson, 10-3, while host Salisbury blanked, Clarkson, 23-0.
The Golden Knights dropped to 1-3 on the season.
Clarkson SPLITS IN MARYLAND
The Golden Knights opened the season with a pair of nonconference games in Salisbury, Md., losing 9-0 to host Salisbury and then beating McDaniel, 5-2, on Saturday.
Devin Fitzpatrick was the winning pitcher for Clarkson (1-1) in game two, striking out eight.
Bridget Kerwin went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Golden Knights.
Ali Sibold finished first in the mile run at the AARTFC Championship meet in New York City.
She led the first three laps, fell back to sixth place, but worked her way to third place heading into the final lap, finishing in 5 minutes, 2.71 seconds.
