HAMDEN, Conn. — Olivia Mobley scored one goal and assisted on two others as fourth-seeded Quinnipiac University defeated No. 5 Clarkson, 5-1, in the opening game of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series Friday.
The Bobcats (24-8-3 overall) can sweep the series if they win game two at 3 today. If Clarkson (22-10-3) wins game two, the teams meet in a deciding game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Kristina Schuler scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson at 16 minutes, 44 seconds of the opening period.
Mobley, whose brother Luke plays on the Clarkson men’s team, tied the game at 18:21 of the first period.
The Bobcats then scored four unanswered goals on shots from Renee Saltness, Alexa Hoskin, Taylor House and Sadie Peart, with Peart’s going into an empty net.
ST. LAWRENCE 4, YALE 2
Brittney Gout scored two goals and Rachel Bjorgan notched the game-winner on a breakaway, as the seventh-seeded Saints upended the Bulldogs, in the first game of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Bjorgan skated in from the neutral zone on a 2-on-1 breakaway, scoring on a wrist shot 9:35 into the third period to put the Saints up for good.
Gout followed with her second goal of the game with 4:02 remaining. Gout also recorded the game’s first goal 3:30 into the second period, with an assist from Jessica Poirier.
Abby Hustler added a goal for the Saints (15-13-7). Lucy Morgan made 22 saves for SLU, which outshot Yale 32-24.
Anna Bargman and Tabea Botthof scored for Yale (22-7-1).
SKIING
SAINTS’ KENOSH 14th
St. Lawrence junior Tommy Kenosh finished 14th in the men’s slalom to highlight the Saints’ alpine showing on Day 1 of the University of New Hampshire Carnival in Mittersill, N.H.
Kenosh finished his two runs in a combined 1 minute, 31.69 seconds. Teammates Brian Seltzer and Ethan Hejna were 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Ava Mattsson led the Saints women, finishing 23rd. Balla Amico was 27th.
The SLU men and seventh overall and the women eighth.
In Nordic competition, the Saints’ Emma Strack finished 12th for the women on Day 1 in Jackson, N.H. She recorded a time of 44:51.3 in the 15-kilometer race. Brian Beyerbach led the SLU men with an 18th-place finish (55:32.8 over 20 km). The Saints women are eighth and the men 11th.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
MERCHANT WINS SHOT TITLE
St. Lawrence junior Kathleen Merchant claimed the Liberty League shot put title on the first day of the league indoor track and field championships in Ithaca.
Merchant threw 12.17 meters (39.9 feet) to take first place. Sister Kimberly Merchant finished third for the Saints with a throw of 11.61 (38.1).
The Saints’ Katherine Sheehy placed second in the 5,000 with a personal best of 18:07.83. SLU’s Emma Palumbo took third in the mile. The SLU women are third entering the second day.
For the SLU men, Timothy Boyce finished third in the mile with a career-best 4:15.41. The Saints’ Connor Lambert is second through the first four events of the heptathlon. SLU sits in fifth place.
RENAUD KEY FOR POTSDAM
Freshman Sam Renaud finished 12th in the men’s 800 meters and paired with fellow freshman Logan Ploss to place seventh in the distance medley to lead SUNY Potsdam on the first day of the SUNYAC indoor track and field championships at Brockport.
Junior Jady Sylvain placed 12th in the shot put for the Bears, who are eighth overall.
For the women, former Sandy Creek athlete Emily Yousey finished 14th in the 800.
