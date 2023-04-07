CANTON — Jacqui Cloutier scored five goals to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team to a 10-9 win over Union in a Liberty League game Friday.
Bella Hillman added two goals for the Saints (4-5 overall, 2-2 conference).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — Jacqui Cloutier scored five goals to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team to a 10-9 win over Union in a Liberty League game Friday.
Bella Hillman added two goals for the Saints (4-5 overall, 2-2 conference).
Drew Charlton led Union (6-3, 2-2) with four goals.
CLARKSON 15, SKIDMORE 11
Lauren Shanahan, Hailey Millington and Madelynn Barnum all scored four goals to lead the Golden Knights (7-5) past Skidmore in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Watertown’s Julia Lavarnway added two goals for Clarkson.
Gabriella Modesti led Skidmore (6-4) with five goals.
SUNY OSWEGO 21, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Lindsey LaDue, AnnaBelle Mitchell and Anita Reitano all scored for the Bears (2-8, 0-5) in a SUNYAC loss to SUNY Oswego in Potsdam.
Isabella Lembo scored five goals and Julia Quirk added four for the Lakers (8-2, 3-0).
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 11, CAZENOVIA 10
Nathan Welch lined three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead the Kangaroos past Cazenovia (4-17, 0-1) in an North Atlantic Conference game at Canton High School.
Nick Barone also picked up three hits, including a home run for the Kangaroos (4-13, 1-0). Nick Shoemaker and Dylan Allen also finished with three hits.
ROCHESTER 5, CLARKSON 2
Caleb Doyle went 2-for-4 to lead Clarkson (5-12, 4-2) in a Liberty League loss to the Yellowjackets in Rochester.
Joseph Rende went 3-for-4 for Rochester (13-8, 5-2).
SOFTBALL
CAZENOVIA 26-17, SUNY CANTON 4-4
Sarah Penny went 3-for-3 in both games, including a home run in game two, as Cazenovia (7-11, 2-0) swept the Kangaroos in an NAC doubleheader in Canton.
Caitlyn Reed went 2-for-3 for SUNY Canton (0-9, 0-2) in game one.
SUNY CORTLAND 8-16, SUNY POTSDAM 0-2
Gina Meyers went a combined 5-for-8 to lead SUNY Cortland (11-5) past the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader at Potsdam.
Karlee Weeden threw a one-hitter in the opener and Kimberly Westenberg struck out 11 in game two for the Red Dragons.
Kiara Lovejoy went 2-for-4 for the Bears (2-12) in game two.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.