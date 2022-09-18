HAMILTON — Kaitlyn O’Donohoe recorded a power-play goal and added an assist as the Colgate University women’s hockey team blanked St. Lawrence University, 4-0, in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Class of 1965 Arena.
Sydney Bard and Kristýna Kaltounková also netted goals while Kayle Osborne and Hannah Murphy combined for a 28-save shutout for the Red Raiders.
Lucy Morgan made 14 saves while Caitlin Whitehead stopped eight shots for the Saints. St. Lawrence starts the season Friday and Saturday when it hosts Providence College.
SUNY POTSDAM 6, SUNY COBLESKILL 0
Brigid Clark and Mackenzie Bowie each totaled a goal and an assist as the Bears routed the Tigers (1-3-2) in nonconference play at Potsdam.
Meg Napoleon, Sarah Emmi, Shayna Lenney and Hailey von Ahn each added goals for SUNY Potsdam (4-4).
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY COBLESKILL 0
Anderson Velasquez posted a pair of goals as the Bears shutout the Tigers in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Logan Hinnerschietz contributed a goal for SUNY Potsdam (4-1-1).
John Gergen made 13 saves for SUNY Cobleskill (0-6-1).
STRANDBERG, PINTO WIN FOR SLU
Edvin Strandberg topped teammate Ben Moolman to win the “B” flight final at Dutchmen Invitational at Schenectady.
Strandberg beat his teammate, 6-3, 6-4, to win that division. Broderick Pinto defeat Dimitris Binopoulos of host Union, 6-2, 6-3, in the “C” flight final.
Moolman and Nathan Turtledove finished runner-up in the “A” doubles event while Adam Heilbronner was second in the “A” singles flight.
SAINTS’ GAMBLE, JESPERSEN WIN INVITATIONAL
Catherine Gamble and Molly Jespersen won the “A” division double championship at the Saints Invitational in Canton.
The duo defeated Marilena Karadimou and Gracie Nicol of Union, 8-0, in the doubles match and won the corresponding singles matches.
Elena Styliades and Gabriella Dadoly took third in the “B” flight doubles for the Saints.
KING PACES SLU AT WILLIAMS
Jimmy King fired back-to-back 77s to place to shoot a two-round score of 154 to place 40th at Williams College Invitational at the par-71 Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, Mass.
St. Lawrence finished 16th out of 18 teams as Rensselaer won the team title.
Skidmore’s Jack Walsh claimed the individual title with a 143.
