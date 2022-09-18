St. Lawrence.logo

HAMILTON — Kaitlyn O’Donohoe recorded a power-play goal and added an assist as the Colgate University women’s hockey team blanked St. Lawrence University, 4-0, in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Class of 1965 Arena.

Sydney Bard and Kristýna Kaltounková also netted goals while Kayle Osborne and Hannah Murphy combined for a 28-save shutout for the Red Raiders.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.