NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Colgate University women’s hockey team scored three goals in the first 9 minutes, 12 seconds and went on to an 8-2 win over Clarkson in the ECAC Hockey championship game Saturday afternoon at Yale’s Ingalls Rink.
The bright side for Clarkson (29-10-2 overall) is the Golden Knights clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.
Danielle Serdachny, the nation’s leading scorer, scored the first two goals for the Raiders (32-5-2) at 1:27 and 5:06. Elyssa Biederman then scored two more goals following by a goal from Sara Stewart late in the second period to put the Raiders up 5-0.
Anne Cherkowski scored for Clarkson at 4:28 of the third period but Colgate answered with goals from Dara Greig, Neena Brick and Maggie MacEachern.
Brooke McQuigge scored a power-play goal for Clarkson at 17:06 to end the scoring.
The title was the third straight for Colgate.
Clarkson SPLITS IN MARYLAND
The Golden Knights opened the season with a pair of nonconference games in Salisbury, Md., losing 9-0 to host Salisbury and then beating McDaniel 5-2.
Devin Fitzpatrick was the winning pitcher for Clarkson (1-1) in game two, striking out eight.
Bridget Kerwin went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Golden Knights.
Ali Sibold finished first in the mile run at the AARTFC Championship meet in New York City.
She led the first three laps, fell back to sixth place, but worked her way to third place heading into the final lap, finishing in 5 minutes, 2.71 seconds.
