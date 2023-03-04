Riutta guides ’Cats to title

Sports roundup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Colgate University women’s hockey team scored three goals in the first 9 minutes, 12 seconds and went on to an 8-2 win over Clarkson in the ECAC Hockey championship game Saturday afternoon at Yale’s Ingalls Rink.

The bright side for Clarkson (29-10-2 overall) is the Golden Knights clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.

