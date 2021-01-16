HAMILTON — The Colgate University women’s hockey team gave Clarkson a rude introduction to ECAC Hockey play Saturday, producing a 4-1 win at the Class of 1965 Arena.
The Raiders (7-1-1 overall, 3-0 conference) improved to 3-1-1 against Clarkson so far this season, including four nonconference games in 2020.
Colgate leads the conference by nine points but Clarkson (3-3-1, 1-1-0) will get another chance at the Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights started strong as Elizabeth Giguere broke free 35 seconds into the game but couldn’t get a good shot off against Raiders goalie Kayle Osborne.
Colgate scored the first goal of the game at 3 minutes, 8 seconds on a rebound shot by Kaitlyn O’Donohue, who scored after an outside shot from Danielle Serdachny.
The Raiders went ahead 2-0 on a goal from Darcie Lappan on another rebound, this time on a shot from Delani MacKay, at 15:47 of the opening period.
Clarkson’s Emily Wisnewski was called for tripping at 3:31 of the second period and the Raiders took advantage eight seconds later with a power-play goal from Coralie LaRose to go up 3-0.
Colgate extended the lead 4-0 at 6:24 of the second period on another power-play goal, this one coming from Nemo Neubauerova.
At that point, Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers pulled goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe and gave Amanda Zeglen her first ice time of the season.
Clarkson struggled on special teams, going 1 for 7 on the power play and killing four of six penalties.
The Golden Knights outshot Colgate 18-3 in the third period and scored their only goal on their final power-play attempt on a shot from Caitrin Longergan at 16:42, with Gabrielle David and Giguere assisting.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 86, BRYANT & STRATTON 78
Chris Hulbert scored 24 points, but Clarkson opened the season with a nonconference loss to Bryant & Stratton at Buffalo.
Roburt Welch added 13 points for Clarkson and Blake Gearhat tallied nine.
Eric Waters led the Bobcats (4-2 overall) with 20 points. Sam Dorissaint scored 15 while Danny Turkvan and Shyquinn Dix both produced 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BRYANT & STRATTON 83, CLARKSON 67
Bryant & Stratton got off to a fast start and went on to defeat Clarkson in a nonconference matchup at Alumni Gymnasium in Potsdam.
The Bobcats led 24-6 after one quarter in Clarkson’s opener.
Emma Buonanno led Clarkson with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Earl added 12 points for the Golden Knights.
Alissa Johnson scored 16 points for Bryant & Stratton (1-1). Armoni Jordan and Charm Stone both scored 11 points and Mary Caldwel added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.