POTSDAM — Gabrielle David scored the last three goals of the game to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 5-0 win over Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday.
David picked up a unique hat trick for Clarkson (16-5-1 overall, 5-3-0 conference) scoring a shorthanded goal, even-strength goal and power-play goal.
Anne Cherkowski and Olivia Hanson also scored for the Golden Knights.
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 14 shots to shut out the Big Green (3-10, 1-8-0).
HARVARD 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Mia Biotti scored with 32 seconds left in regulation to send the Crimson (4-8-2, 3-5-2) past St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at Canton.
Rachel Teslak scored for the Saints (9-11, 3-4) just 4 minutes, 32 seconds into the game.
Ellie Bayard tied the game with a power-play goal at 2:43 of the second period.
SUNY POTSDAM 6, RIVIER 1
Keely Towne and Kaylee Merrill both scored two goals to lead the Bears (6-4) past Rivier in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Emily DellaNeve and Alex Quinn also scored for the Bears. Jessica Driscoll scored for Rivier (2-5-2).
SUNY CANTON 6, ANNA MARIA 1
Sydney Valiquette scored a goal and added two assists to send the Kangaroos (8-1-1) past Anna Maria in a nonconference game in Marlborough, Mass.
Mathilde Couture, Danika Lalonde, Asha Hanson, Gracyn Emmerton and Iida Laitinen also scored for SUNY Canton.
Shayla MacDonald scored for Anna Maria (2-7-2).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 5, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 2
Jack Bloem scored two goals to send the Bears past SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Jack Loran, Michael McArthur and Nolan Towne also scored for the Bears (3-8, 2-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SKIDMORE 57, ST. LAWRENCE 53
Amelia Mdolia produced 16 points to send Skidmore (4-1, 2-0) past the Saints in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Olivia Middleton scored 11 points for the Saints (3-2, 1-1).
UNION 53, CLARKSON 45
Kendall Degenhardt led Union (3-3, 1-1) with 22 points in a Liberty League win over the Golden Knights in Potsdam.
Bella Doyle led Clarkson (2-3, 0-2) with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Mariah Benavides added 10 points.
SUNY CANTON 57, CAZENOVIA 43
Hope Aniceto scored 17 points for SUNY Canton in an NAC win over the Wildcats in Cazenovia (1-8, 0-2).
Samantha Dayter scored 13 points with 17 rebounds and Sophia Munoz added 12 points for the Kangaroos (4-5, 1-1).
SUNY ONEONTA 63, SUNY POTSDAM 53
Olivia Dobrovsky scored 16 points for the Red Dragons (5-3, 2-1) in a SUNYAC win over SUNY Potsdam at Oneonta.
Dyamon Hunter scored 19 points and Jakia Howard added 10 for the Bears (2-4, 1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 102, CAZENOVIA 71
Michael Nunnally scored 25 points to lead the Kangaroos (2-8, 1-1) past host Cazenovia in an NAC game.
Quran DuBois and Juztin Chambers-Phillips both scored 18 for the Kangaroos and DeMerrill Levy added 16.
Alan Willmes Jr. scored 14 for the Wildcats (5-5, 1-1).
CLARKSON 92, UNION 83
The Golden Knights (3-3, 1-1) built a 17-point halftime lead and held on to beat Union in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson led Clarkson with 19 points. Jack Dalgety scored 18. Teddy Fravel tallied 16 points and Blake Gearhart added 11.
Mike Concannon led Union (0-7, 0-2) with 20 points.
SKIDMORE 89, ST. LAWRENCE 82
Tautvydas Kupstas scored 31 points to send Skidmore (4-3, 2-1) past the Saints in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Lowville’s Gavin Macaulay led the Saints (4-2, 1-1) with 17 points. Trent Adamson scored 15 points. Lowville’s Aidan Macaulay scored 14 points and Trey Syroka added 13.
SUNY ONEONTA 81, SUNY POTSDAM 52
Michael Ortale scored 18 points and Daniel Derice added 17 points with 12 rebounds as the Red Dragons (6-1, 2-1) defeated SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oneonta.
Parker Kelly scored 17 points to lead the Bears (3-6, 1-2). Ahamadou Sillah scored 11 points and Brandon Segar Jr. added 10.
