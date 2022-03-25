CANTON — Union College scored all five goals in the fourth quarter to beat the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team, 13-10, in the Liberty League opener for each team Friday.
Peter Burnes led Union (7-0 overall, 1-0 conference) with four goals. Peter Kip and Hayden Frey both scored two goals.
Josh Huiatt and Chris Jordan scored three goals to lead the Saints (5-2, 0-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
WILLIAM SMITH 15, CLARKSON 4
Katherine Murray and Anna Murphy both scored four goals as No. 7 William Smith (5-1, 1-0) handed the Golden Knights their first loss of the season in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Payton McMahon, Maddie Montgomery and Allie McGinty all scored twice for William Smith.
Madelynn Barnum led Clarkson (6-1, 1-1) with two goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 17, ITHACA 16
Callie O’Neil scored two goals in the final 4 minutes, 41 seconds to lead the No. 5 Saints past No. 4 Ithaca in a Liberty League game at Canton.
The Bombers led 16-14 with 9:19 left. O’Neil’s winning goal came with 1:19 remaining.
Ithaca (5-1, 1-1) led 12-7 at halftime. SLU (7-0, 2-0) scored 10 goals in the second half.
Rachel Burke scored six goals for the Saints and O’Neil finished with five.
Megan Motkowski, Madison Boutureira and Caroline Wise all scored three for Ithaca.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
WENTWORTH 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Joe Zimmerman supplied 8 kills for the Bears (12-14) in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 loss at No. 10 Wentworth.
Zaire Rogers added six kills for the Bears.
Jacob Waga led Wentworth (20-4) with eight kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.