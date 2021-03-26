CANTON — Former Canton High School standout Katie Chisholm led the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team with 14 points in a 63-47 win at SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Friday night.
Cam Roberts scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Saints (5-4 overall). Olivia Middleton scored 10 points with 11 assists and Sierra Sanson also scored 10 points for the Saints.
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy and Jefferson Community College standout Chelsey Raven led SUNY Canton (0-4) with 20 points.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta 8, SUNY Canton 6
Thomas Fay scored the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third period to lead host SUNY Oneonta over SUNY Potsdam in the SUNYAC opener for both teams. It was also SUNY Oneonta’s overall opener.
Josh Huiatt led the Bears (0-2, 0-1) with three goals and Cam Talcott scored twice.
Fay, Thomas McRae and Dean Cannon each scored two goals for the Red Dragons.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Union 18, St. Lawrence 14
Lindsay Gerrato scored six goals to lead Union over St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Schenectady. It was the season opener for Union.
Charlotte Powell led the Saints (1-1, 0-1) with five goals. Isabel Silvia scored four goals and Jamie Allan and Morgan Arakelian each supplied two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.