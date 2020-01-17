POTSDAM — Elizabeth Giguere once again came through for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team in a game against rival St. Lawrence University, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena on Friday night.
Giguere scored the winning goal at 6 minutes, 45 seconds of the second period for Clarkson (16-3-4 overall, 7-2-2 conference).
It was her 23rd goal of the season and her 11th career goal against the Saints.
SLU (8-9-5, 3-5-2) took a 1-0 lead 3:43 into the game on a goal from Anna Segedi.
Clarkson tied the game off a Tia Stoddard goal at 9:29 of the first period.
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY CORTLAND 1
Natalie Wasielewski scored twice and Delphine Leonard scored one goal and assisted on another to lead SUNY Potsdam (6-8, 4-5) past the Red Dragons in an NEWHL game in Cortland.
Kaylee Merrill also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
Jayden Kelley scored for the Red Dragons (10-4-1, 4-4-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 9, SUNY CANTON 1
Sara Krauseneck scored three goals to lead the top-ranked Cardinals (16-1, 12-0) past SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game in Plattsburgh.
Abby Brush scored two goals with two assists for the Cardinals. Hanna Rose, Sarah Wolf, Nicole Unsworth and Holly Schmelzer also scored for SUNY Plattsburgh.
Breanna Bedborough scored the first goal of the game for the Kangaroos (3-10-1, 0-8-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY FREDONIA 3
SUNY Canton (9-3-2) scored four goals in the first two periods and held on to knock off the Blue Devils in a nonconference game at Fredonia.
Noah Robinson and Jake Mayette scored in the first period for the Kangaroos and Jesse Farabee and Brendan McCormack picked up goals in the second period.
Charlie Manley, Victor Tracy and Tommy Martyn scored for SUNY Fredonia (2-8-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 63, ITHACA 47
Katie Frederick scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Saints (8-5, 4-2) past Ithaca in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Ava McCann scored 11 points and Olivia Middleton added 10 for the Saints.
Cassidy O’Malley led Ithaca (8-4, 5-1) with 16 points and 14 rebounds and Grace Cannon tallied 12 points.
CLARKSON 67, SKIDMORE 61
A 21-point effort from Mariah Benavides sent Clarkson (6-6, 2-4) past Skidmore in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Hannah Earl and Maddie Pratt both scored 14 for the Golden Knights.
Jessica Centore paced Skidmore (2-11, 0-6) with 21 points and Clare Driscoll and Kate McCarney each added 11.
SUNY POTSDAM 76, SUNY FREDONIA 61
Caroline LaFountain supplied 21 points as SUNY Potsdam (4-7, 2-4) beat the Blue Knights in a SUNYAC game at Fredonia.
The Bears outscored SUNY Fredonia 39-24 in the second half to snap a 37-37 halftime tie.
Dyamon Hunter scored 14 points and Devyn Elliott and Jakia Howard each added 13 points. Elliott grabbed 13 rebounds and Howard picked up 10. Bella Barner scored 11 points.
Katie Pitcher led SUNY Fredonia (5-7, 1-4) with 21 points and Morgan Davis tossed in 10.
SUNY CANTON 52, MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 39
Joie Culkin scored 19 points and snagged 24 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (1-15, 1-4) to their first win of the season in an NAC game against Maine-Presque Isle in Canton.
Autumn Watkins provided 12 points for the Kangaroos.
Mariah Dunbar scored 12 points and Sarah Musselman added 11 for Maine-Presque Isle (2-12, 0-5).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 78, SUNY FREDONIA 66
Jayquan Thomas finished with 27 points as SUNY Potsdam beat the Blue Devils (4-7, 1-4) in a SUNYAC game at Fredonia.
Isaiah Brown added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (10-3, 5-1).
Moussa Samassa led Fredonia with 19 points and Tyler Roberts added 13.
SUNY CANTON 77, MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 75 (2 OT)
Joseph Werner scored 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (8-8, 4-1) past Maine-Presque Isle in an NAC game at Canton.
Quran DuBois added 21 points for SUNY Canton.
Griffin Guerrette and DeAndrew Duncombe both scored 19 points for Maine-Presque Isle (4-9, 0-5) and TeVon Hines added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
ITHACA 67, ST. LAWRENCE 63
Sebastian Alderete led the Bombers (9-3, 5-1) with 18 points in a Liberty League triumph over St. Lawrence University at Canton.
Riley Thompson scored 15 points and Jack Stern added 11.
Trent Adamson led the Saints (3-9, 1-5) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Geschickter scored 13 and Cale Sargent added 10.
SKIDMORE 86, CLARKSON 84
Riley Greene hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to lead Skidmore (4-9, 3-3) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Tautvydas Kupstas led Skidmore with 31 points. Harrison Eichelberger added 24 points and Greene finished with 17.
Chris Hulbert paced Clarkson (4-9, 2-4) with 19 points. Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 17 and Roburt Welch added 15. Blake Gearhart supplied 11 points.
ALPINE SKIING
YOVIEN PACES CLARKSON
Senior Andrew Yoviene placed 15th among 67 competitors in the slalom as the Golden Knights participated at the Proctor Ski Area in Andover, N.H.
The Golden Knights’ men placed second out of eight teams while the women were sixth among nine teams.
Yoviene was 19th after the first run and jumped to 11th in his second run for a combined time of 1:37.26, taking 15th overall in the field of 67.
NORDIC SKIING
HOCHSCHARTNER LEADS SAINTS
Senior Lucy Hochschartner opened up the EISA carnival season with an 18th-place finish to lead the Saints on day one of the inaugural Harvard University Carnival, which was moved to Craftsbury, Vt., due to weather conditions.
Hochschartner skied the women’s 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes and 44.7 seconds to earn 18th place and score 28 points for the Saints.
On the men’s side, junior Timothy Cunningham posted a 35th-place finish after skiing the 10-kilometer skate course in 26:58.3 to earn 17 points.
At the end of day one, the women’s squad claimed sixth place with 60 points, while the men sit in 10th with 36.
