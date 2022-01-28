BOSTON — Becca Gilmore and Anne Bloomer each scored two goals in the first period as the Harvard College women’s hockey team rolled to a 6-2 ECAC Hockey victory over Clarkson on Friday.
Gilmore scored two goals in the game’s first 3 minutes, 55 seconds on assists from Bloomer and assisted on both of Bloomer’s goals later in the four-goal period. Kristi Della Rovere assisted on all four goals. Dominique Petrie and Brooke Jovanovich also scored for Harvard (15-5 overall, 12-3 ECAC).
Clarkson (18-5-3, 9-4-1) received goals from Florence Lessard and Kristina Schuler.
ST. LAWRENCE 6, DARTMOUTH 2
Brittney Gout picked up a goal and an assist as the Saints scored twice in every period in an ECAC win over the Big Green in Hanover, N.H.
Lucy Morgan collected 31 saves for St. Lawrence (11-9-5, 7-4-2). Gabby Billing registered a goal and an assist for Dartmouth (8-14, 2-13).
St. Lawrence’s scheduled game against Harvard today was postponed due to projected snowfall in the Boston area. No makeup date has been set.
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3 (OT)
Meaghan Best notched her second goal of the game two minutes, 31 seconds into overtime as the Kangaroos earned an Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Potsdam.
Sandrene Garofalo and Ilda Laitinen also tallied goals for SUNY Canton (12-2-1, 6-2-1).
Stephanie Dunlap got a goal and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (4-11-1, 2-7-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY BROCKPORT 2, SUNY POTSDAM 2 (OT)
Anthony Hora scored with over three minutes left in regulation as the Golden Eagles scratched out a SUNYAC tie with the Bears in Potsdam.
Andrew Harley added the other goal for SUNY Brockport (12-5-1, 5-3-1).
Connor Green recorded 52 saves while Thomas Terranova and Justin Vernace both scored for SUNY Potsdam (2-14-1, 1-9-1).
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Jonathan Stein’s two goals powered the Falcons beat the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at New Haven, Conn.
Ryan Colwell supplied a goal and two assists for Albertus Magnus (12-5-1). Filip Jakobsson scored for SUNY Canton (6-10-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VASSAR 74, ST. LAWRENCE 61
Sarah Gillooly totaled 25 points as the Brewers beat the Saints in a Liberty League matchup in Canton.
Julia Harvey netted 18 points for Vassar (11-6,10-1), which took the lead in the Liberty League standings. Ava McCann paced St. Lawrence (15-2, 9-2) with 20 points.
CLARKSON 74, BARD 51
Lauryn Withrow scored 16 points as the Golden Knights (5-12, 4-7) downed the Raptors in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Christina Kiser posted a double-double of 32 points and 12 rebounds for Bard (1-13, 0-9).
SUNY GENESEO 67, SUNY POTSDAM 46
Kiley Snow accumulated 15 points as the Blue Knights downed the Bears (9-7, 4-6) in a SUNYAC game at Geneseo.
Kerry Dennin and Lauren Romito each chipped in 10 points for SUNY Geneseo (9-8, 6-5).
SUNY CANTON 70, CAZENOVIA 66
Shanelle Borth led all scorers with 26 points as the Kangaroos fended off the Wildcats (1-16, 0-7) in an NAC game in Cazeoniva.
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy product Chelsey Raven racked up a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for SUNY Canton (7-9, 4-4).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 59, SUNY GENESEO 56
Tyrese Baptiste scored 18 points and SUNY Potsdam held on for the SUNYAC victory after squandering a 17-point second half lead in Geneseo.
Parker Kelly added 10 points for the Bears (9-6, 7-3), who led 38-29 at halftime and 53-36 after a 3-pointer from Brian Pod with 9:58 left. Geneseo moved ahead 54-53 with three minutes left but two free throws from Ogdensburg’s MeSean Johnson and one from Baptiste gave Potsdam the lead for good.
Michael Gannon scored 13 points for Geneseo (8-9, 6-5).
SUNY CANTON 80, CAZENOVIA 75
Quran DuBois provided 25 points as the Kangaroos held off the Wildcats (4-13, 1-7) in an NAC game at Cazenovia.
Danny Santana logged a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for SUNY Canton (7-9, 5-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 51, VASSAR 50
Former Lowville standout Gavin Macaulay’s layup with 16 seconds left helped the Saints edge the Brewers (12-5, 8-3) in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Trent Adamson scored 23 points for St. Lawrence (11-6, 5-5).
CLARKSON 86, BARD 59
Joe Lucas connected for six 3-pointers as part of a 20-point effort in the Golden Knights’ Liberty League win over the Raptors (5-10, 1-7) in Potsdam.
Blake Gearhart and Ryan Miles-Ferguson each scored 10 points for Clarkson (5-11, 2-7).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
RAMAPO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Sean Nieves notched 10 kills as the RoadRunners got a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 nonleague win over the Bears at Mahwah, N.J.
JoJo Meyer distributed 30 assists for Ramapo (1-2).
Joe Zimmerman posted 11 kills and seven digs for SUNY Potsdam (3-4).
WOMEn’S SQUASH
BOWDOIN 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
St. Lawrence received wins from its No. 1, 2 and 4 players but couldn’t match Bowdoin’s depth in a loss at Brunswick, Maine.
The No. 20 Saints saw Sanna Koivumaki sweep her opponent and gain wins from Anannya Morey and Petra DeRose against No. 19 Bowdoin.
