CANTON — Becky Dutton stopped 24 shots to lead the Harvard women’s hockey team to a 2-0 shutout of St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Appleton Arena.
St. Lawrence fell to 5-3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Harvard (4-1, 3-1) struck first on a power-play goal from Taze Thompson at 18 minutes, 34 seconds of the first period.
Anne Bloomer added an empty-net goal for the Crimson at 19:56.4 of the third period.
CLARKSON 5, DARTMOUTH 0
Michelle Pasiechnyk made 20 saves to lead the Golden Knights past Dartmouth (1-3) in an ECAC Hockey game at Potsdam.
Caitrin Lonergan led Clarkson (8-1-2, 3-0-0 with a goal and two assists.
Brooke McQuigge scored two goals and Gabrielle David and Jenna Goodwin also scored for Clarkson.
MORRISVILLE 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3 (OT)
Hailee Easson scored at 1:03 of overtime to give Morrisville a win over the Bears (1-2, 0-1) in an NEWHL game at Potsdam.
SUNY Potsdam (1-2, 0-1) led 2-0 and 3-2. Emily Burke finished with two goals for the Bears and Kaylee Merrill also scored.
Kate Mabey, Alana McDonald and Allie Davidson scored for Morrisville.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY OSWEGO 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Ryan Bunka scored the game-winning goal at 12:55 of the second period as the Lakers edged SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
The Bears (0-1) took a 1-0 lead when Jack Bloem scored at 7:47 of the first period. Rob Clerc and Drew Rose assisted.
The Lakers (1-2, 1-0) tied the game 1-1 at 11:10 of the second period on a goal from Rocco Andreacchi.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 3, RIT 2
Natalie Piper provided 21 kills and the No. 4 Saints (17-10) upset top-seeded RIT in a Liberty League semifinal at Rochester.
SLU picked up a 20-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-11 win over the Tigers (24-4).
The Saints will face Clarkson in the title game at 2 p.m. today.
CLARKSON 3, ITHACA 1
Annabella Regan and Kristin Werdine each picked up 14 kills as No. 3 Clarkson (18-9) produced a 16-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-19 win over the No. 2 Bombers (16-13) in the other semifinal.
