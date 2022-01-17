PULASKI — Zach Tyson collected a goal and an assist as the Hobart College men’s hockey team pulled away in the third period from SUNY Potsdam in a 4-1 nonconference game Monday night at the Haldane Memorial Arena.
Liam Lascelle made 22 saves for the Geneva-based Statesmen (12-3-1 overall), who were the designated home team.
Ethan Clark tallied a goal and Connor Green racked up 42 saves for the Bears (1-13-0).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
COLGATE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored 2:53 into overtime as the Raiders rallied past the Saints for an ECAC win Sunday at Hamilton.
Neena Brick scored with 36.7 seconds in regulation to force overtime for Colgate (17-4-1, 7-2-1).
Jessica Poirier netted a goal and Lucy Morgan stopped 45 shots for St. Lawrence (7-9-5, 3-4-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 78, TOMPKINS-CORTLAND CC 34
Emily Farrand posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds as Jefferson Community College downed the Tompkins-Cortland CC in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game Sunday.
Gabrielle Morley chipped in 14 points for the Cannoneers (7-3, 2-0). Madison Kelly scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (3-5, 2-2).
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON TIES FOR FIRST
Conner Roberts took the win in the 12-kilometer classical event as the Golden Knights tied for first overall in Paul Smiths Invitational.
Roberts turned in a time of 35:27.1 seconds, which was more than 30 seconds quicker than anyone else in the field of 34 participants. Host Paul Smiths took the title thanks to a higher fourth-place finisher outside the team scoring. The Golden Knights women finished third.
ALPINE SKIING
HEJNA, CUBINA PACE SLU
Ethan Hejna and Victoria Cubina posted the top results for St. Lawrence on day two of the Colby College Carnival on Sunday at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine.
Hejna posted the top result in the men’s slalom with a 30th–place finish, posting a final time of 1:53.39 seconds.
On the women’s side, Cubina posted a final time of 1:56.81 in the slalom for 31st place. SLU finished 11th in the team competition.
MEN’S SQUASH
ST. LAWRENCE SPLITS WEEKEND
St. Lawrence got sweeps from Lewis Anderson, Jack Turvey, and Dean Brooker as it beat host Brown, 8-1, in a nonconference matchup in Providence, R.I.
SLU (7-2) had lost a close one, 5-4, to Franklin and Marshall on Sunday at Lancaster, Pa.
WQMEN’S SQUASH
SAINTS LOSE PAIR
St. Lawrence dropped its two matches, which were the first action in 43 days with losses Sunday at Franklin and Marshall (5-4) and Monday at Brown (9-0).
Sanna Koivumaki and Makyla Kelley each earned wins for the Saints (5-3) on Sunday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
ELMIRA WINS TWO FROM POTSDAM
The Soaring Eagles swept a the doubleheader against the Bears in a pair of nonconference matches Sunday in Potsdam.
Elmira (2-0) won, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17, and 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 over SUNY Potsdam (2-2).
Zaire Rogers collected 11 kills overall for the Bears.
