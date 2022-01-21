CANTON — Abby Hustler scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over Union College in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Appleton Arena.
Hustler’s first goal came 4 minutes, 21 seconds into the game and she also scored the final goal at 17:40 of the third period.
Shailynn Snow, Laura Cote and Nara Elia also scored for the Saints (9-9-5 overall, 5-4-2 conference).
Emily King scored for Union (4-19-1, 1-12-0).
RENSSELAER 2, CLARKSON 1 (OT)
Taylor Larsen scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Engineers (8-14, 5-8) an upset win over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
The Engineers also scored the first goal of the game on a shot from Asiah Taylor-Walters at 3:19 of the first period.
Stephanie Markowski scored for Clarkson (17-3-3, 8-2-1) at 9:39 of the second period, with Brooke McQuigge and Gabrielle David assisting.
MEN’S HOCKEY
BROCKPORT 7, SUNY CANTON 2
Andrew Harley scored twice as the Golden Eagles (10-6) beat SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Brockport.
Matt Passaretti and Brett Bannister scored for the Kangaroos (6-7-2).
Ryan Romeo, Connor Galloway, Sam DiBitetto, Scott Ramaekers and Anthony Hora also scored for Brockport.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Steven Kozikoski made 14 saves as the Lakers shut out SUNY Potsdam (1-14, 0-9) in a SUNYAC game in Oswego.
Travis Broughman, Rocco Andreacchi and Alex DiCarlo scored for the Lakers (11-4-1, 6-1-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 75, WILLIAM SMITH 70
Cassidy Dumont scored 19 points for the Golden Knights (3-12, 2-7) in a Liberty League win over William Smith in Potsdam.
Mariah Benavides scored 18 points for Clarkson. Ruthie Nolan supplied 11 points and Maddie Pratt and Lauryn Withrow each added 10.
Olivia Parisi led William Smith (4-9, 3-4) with 28 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 61, RIT 43
Ava McCann scored 15 points and Olivia Middleton added 13 as the Saints (13-1, 7-1) defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Alyssa Juergens led the Tigers (7-6, 4-4) with 16 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RIT 60, ST. LAWRENCE 58
Will Engelhardt scored 20 points to lead the Saints (8-5) in a home loss to RIT in a Liberty League game.
Kevin Ryan scored 14 points for the Tigers (4-6).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
ST. LAWRENCE 119, SUNY POTSDAM 79
Lulu Rauch (500-meter freestyle, 1,000 freestyle) and Maggie Wenger (100 and 200 free) each won two events to lead the Saints past host SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference meet.
Zoe Gliganic won the 1- and 3-meter diving competitions for the Bears.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, HILBERT 1
Joe Zimmerman produced 18 kills as the Bears (3-2) defeated Hilbert 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in a nonconference match in Hamburg.
Zaire Rogers added 36 assists for SUNY Potsdam.
SKIING
SAINTS IN 11TH PLACE
Jake Reynolds finished 25 in the giant slalom for the SLU alpine team and Brian Beyerbach was 12th in the 10-kilometer freestyle to lead SLU in an 11th-place finish at the St. Michael’s Carnival in Huntington, Vt.
HAYDEN LEADS CLARKSON
For a third straight race, Clarkson’s Sam Hayden was in the top 10, this time finishing fifth after two runs of the giant slalom at the Clarkson Invitational at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington near Lake Placid.
SQUASH
SAINTS SWEEP DICKINSON
Lewis Anderson, James Barrow, Jack Turvey, Harry Robson and Dean Booker all picked up 3-0 wins to lead the SLU men to a 7-2 win over Dickinson.
SLU won the women’s competition 5-4 led by wins from Makyla Kelley, Kat Leiva and Starnisha Ramsey.
