POTSDAM — Former Heuvelton standout Madison McCormick scored 19 points as the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball team rallied for a 58-55 SUNYAC victory over Buffalo State on Sunday.
Jakia Howard added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (9-6,4-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Potsdam was down five points with three minutes left in regulation before staging its furious comeback.
Katie Villarini was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points for the Bengals (8-7, 5-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 76, BARD 52
Shannon Rhone scored 14 points as the Saints pulled away for a Liberty League victory over the Raptors at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Katie Frederick notched a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Stella Davis added 10 points for St. Lawrence (15-1, 9-1).
Christina Kiser finished as the game’s top scorer with 22 points for Bard (1-12, 0-8).
ONONDAGA CC 64, JEFFERSON CC 45
Macey Deordio recorded a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Lazers topped the Cannoneers (8-5, 3-2) in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game in Watertown.
Hannah Durand contributed 15 points for Onondaga Community College (11-2, 5-0).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 77, BUFFALO ST. 66
Tyrese Baptiste posted 26 points as the Bears overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Bengals in a SUNYAC matchup Sunday at Potsdam.
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy product MeSean Johnson chipped in 13 points for SUNY Potsdam (8-6,6-3).
Robert Richards paced Buffalo State (2-15, 1-9) with 22 points.
n In other action, Onondaga CC defeated Jefferson CC, 94-69.
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON WOMEN TAKE FIRST
Ava Schieffert took sixth place in the 13.2-kilometer classical event as the Golden Knights won the Castleton Invitational on Sunday at Gore Mountain in North Creek.
Schieffert finished in 55 minutes, four seconds out of 42 skiers. Both Lillian Magnus and Melissa Brown also finished in the top 10 to help the Knights to the win.
In the men’s event, Conner Roberts got second place for the second straight day in the 13.2 classical event. Simon Zehr was seventh in 43:35.4, and Cameron Bancroft came in 10th as the men were second as a team.
SQUASH
ST. LAWRENCE WOMEN SWEEP GEORGETOWN
Five Saints earned three-set sweeps as they beat the Hoyas in a nonconference matchup in Philadelphia.
Anannya Morey and Sanna Koivumaki started the match strong with sweeps from the top two spots for St. Lawrence (7-3).
In the men’s match, St. Lawrence lost a 6-3 decision to Chatham University in Lancaster, Pa.
Sebastian De La Vegas, Lewis Anderson and Dean Brooker earned wins for the Saints (8-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.