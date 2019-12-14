JAMAICA — Elijah Lott hit a 3-point shot with one second remaining to lead Purchase to an 88-85 win over SUNY Potsdam in the title game of the York Invitational men’s basketball tournament Saturday.
Lott also hit two free throws with six seconds left to help Purchase (5-4 overall) tie the game. He finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Max Miller scored 12 points.
Danny Delsol-Lowry scored 28 points for the Bears (6-3). Tyrese Baptiste picked up 16 points with 12 rebounds and Isaiah Joseph added 11 points.
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 86, ST. LAWRENCE 61
Trent Adamson led the Saints (1-4) with 18 points and Chris Jeffrey grabbed 14 rebounds in a loss to Albertus Magnus in a nonconference game at New Haven, Conn.
Marquan Watson scored 15 for Albertus Magnus (8-1).
UTICA 101, CLARKSON 89
Darius Hopkins and Thomas Morreale each scored 20 points as the Pioneers (6-2) knocked off Clarkson in a nonconference game at Utica.
Hunter Remley and Kobe Lufkin both scored 11 points for Utica.
Matt Higgins scored 30 to lead Clarkson (3-6) and Chris Hulbert tallied 15.
FARMINGDALE STATE 71, SUNY CANTON 59
De’Shawn Todman and Hunter Schenkel scored 11 points as host Farmingdale State (5-6) beat the Kangaroos in a nonconference game.
Danny Santana led the Kangaroos (5-6) with 19 points and Andrew Fitch added 11.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 80, SUNY CANTON 29
Katie Frederick scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead host SLU past the Kangaroos (0-10) in a nonconference game.
Ava McCann scored 15 points for the Saints (5-4). Olivia Barranger and Annabella Pugliese both scored 12 points, with Pugliese grabbing 11 rebounds.
SUNY POTSDAM 90, CCNY 56
Devyn Elliott scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Bears past CCNY (0-10) in a nonconference game in New York.
Jakia Howard scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Dyamon Hunter also scored 14 for the Bears (4-4).
Reilly Boehm scored 41 points for CCNY.
