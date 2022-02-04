POTSDAM — Courtney Vorster scored a power-play goal 1 minute, 36 seconds into overtime to give the Quinnipiac University women’s hockey team a 2-1 win over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Taylor House scored a power-play goal for the Bobcats (19-5-3 overall, 11-4-0 conference) at 6:01 of the first period.
Clarkson (20-6-3, 11-5-1) tied the game with a goal from Jenna Goodwin at 2:16 of the third period.
SUNY POTSDAM 5, BUFFALO STATE 0
Ellie Zurfluh stopped 19 shots to send SUNY Potsdam past host Buffalo State (1-15-1, 0-10) in an NEWHL game.
Alex Quinn, Sara Barrett and Ellie Cleary all scored one goal with one assist for the Bears (6-11-1, 4-7-1).
Stephanie Dunlap and Alexis Clark also scored.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 1, MORRISVILLE 1 (OT)
Chris Cameron scored at 12:59 of the third period to help Morrisville (7-11-2) tie the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Canton.
Colton Sipperley scored in the third period for the Kangaroos (6-10-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 6, SUNY FREDONIA 2
Jack Loran and Ethan Clark each scored one goals and assisted on two others as the Bears (3-15-1, 2-10-1) defeated SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Josh Bilfochi, Victor Nikiforov, Johan Zollner and Thomas Terranova also scored for the Bears.
Kieran Furlonger and Joyan Zollner scored for SUNY Fredonia (7-8-1, 5-6-0).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 66, HOBART 44
Luke Hicks scored 22 points to send the Saints (12-7, 6-6) past Hobart in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Trent Adamson scored 14 points and Gavin Macaulay added 11 for the Saints.
Aidan Rodgers and Jackson Meshanic both scored 10 points for Hobart (6-11, 3-7).
RIT 87, CLARKSON 80
Matt Caggiano scored 18 points to send the Tigers (7-10, 5-6) past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Chris Hulbert led Clarkson (5-14, 2-10) with 25 points. Joe Lucas scored 16 and Blake Gearhart added 13 points. Ryan Miles-Ferguson tossed in 11 points.
SUNY OSWEGO 85, SUNY POTSDAM 58
Devin Green scored 15 points and Ahkee Anderson added 14 as the Lakers (19-1, 13-0) defeated SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Ahamadou Sillah scored 10 points for the Bears (9-7, 7-5).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 69, WILLIAM SMITH 48
Ava McCann scored 19 points and Katie Frederick added 18 points with 15 rebounds as the Saints (17-2, 11-2) defeated William Smith in a Liberty League game at Geneva.
Olivia Middleton added 12 points for SLU.
Brooke Jarvis and Olivia Parisi both scored 16 points for William Smith (4-14, 3-9).
SUNY POTSDAM 66, SUNY OSWEGO 52
Jakkia Howard supplied 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as SUNY Potsdam (11-7, 6-6) defeated the Lakers in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Dyamon Hunter scored 16 points and Caroline LaFountain added 15 points.
Danielle Caivana led the Lakers (4-14, 1-11) with 21 points.
SKIING
SAINTS IN 10TH PLACE
Brian Beyerbach finished in 23rd place in the freestyle sprints to help the Saints to a 10th-place showing after the first day of the Vermont Carnival.
