CANTON — Quinnipiac University’s men’s hockey team scored three goals in the final 25 minutes of the game to pick up a 4-2 win over St. Lawrence University in ECAC Hockey play at Appleton Arena on Friday night.
Odeen Tufto finished with three assists for the Bobcats (15-5-4 overall, 8-3-4 conference), including two of the final three goals.
“I liked our start,” SLU coach Brent Brekke said. “I think we were outshooting them 8-0 in the first period and then lost some of that momentum. There’s going to be momentum swings from side to side and it happens period to period, but when you lose momentum, you’ve got to get it back. We didn’t execute as well as we should have in the neutral zone or the O-zone and we gave up possession that prevented us from getting scoring opportunities. You either have to keep momentum going your way, or you have to get it back and be ready to execute.”
Ty Smilanic started the Bobcats comeback from a 2-1 deficit with a power-play goal at 15 minutes, 58 seconds of the second period.
Michael Lombardi scored the winning goal at 17:40 of the second period and Desi Burgart ended the scoring 47 seconds into the third period.
Tim Makowski gave the Saints (4-7-3, 4-7-2) a 1-0 lead when he scored 8:22 in the opening period, but Ethan de Jong scored a power-play goal at 13:35 of the opening period to tie the game.
Luc Salem gave SLU a 2-1 lead with a goal at 5:30 of the second period.
CLARKSON 3, COLGATE 2
The Golden Knights (10-7-4, 5-4-4) rallied from a 2-0 hole to edge Colgate in an ECAC Hockey game at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.
Anthony Romano began Clarkson’s comeback with a power-play goal at 13:54 of the second period, with Jack Jacome and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Connor McCarthy scored another power-play goal for Clarkson, this one at 11:50 of the second period, to tie the game 2-2. Romano and Tsekos assisted on his goal.
Clarkson’s winning goal came from Romano at 17:56 of the third period from Josh Dunne and Michael Underwood.
Ethan Haider finished with 24 saves on 26 shots for the Golden Knights.
Josh McKechney scored a shorthanded goal and Nick Austin scored a power-play goal for Colgate (5-8-5, 4-7-4) in the second period to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 79, CLARKSON 73
The Saints outscored Clarkson 27-15 in the fourth quarter to pick up a win in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Olivia Middleton led SLU (1-1) with 20 points. Abby Doin scored 15 points and Kristen Varin added 12. Sierra Sanson grabbed 14 rebounds for the Saints.
Molly Stewart led Clarkson (1-2) with 17 points. Carly Assimon scored 14 points and Hannah Earl added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Elaina Porter contributed 10 points for Clarkson.
SKIING
SELTZER LEADS SAINTS ALPINE TEAM
Junior Brian Seltzer posted an eighth-place result in the second giant slalom race of the day and finished 11th in the first to help lead the Saints on day two of the St. Lawrence EISA/FISU Races at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid.
Seltzer finished 11th in the first giant slalom with a time of one minute and 57.49 seconds and improved to an eighth-place finish in the second race of the day in 2:06.56, posting the Saints’ top result of the day.
NICOLS LEADS SLU NORDIC WOMEN
Steph Nicols and Timothy Cunningham posted top results for the Saints’ nordic ski teams at the University of Vermont Carnival at Sleepy Hollow in Huntington, Vt.
Nicols completed the women’s 10-kilometer classic course in 29 minutes and 33.9 seconds to earn ninth place and a team-best 35 EISA points and 29 NCAA points.
Cunningham skied the 10k course in 26:50.6 to earn 10th place, 35 EISA points and 29 NCAA points for the men. Charlie Reinhardt placed 12th in 27:26.1, while Cameron Brochu came in 17th in 28:53.1.
The Saints took third place in the carnival with 193 points.
Clarkson was led by Michael Giraldi, who posted an 11th-place finish as six Golden Knights qualified for the NCAA Championships in mid-March.
Clarkson finished fourth with 179 points.
CANOEING
SLU ALUM FELLOWS PLACES 4TH
Former St. Lawrence University student Maggie Fellows (Class of 2013) saw her Olympic aspirations end as she finished fourth in the women’s single sculls final at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Sarasota, Fla.
Princeton alum Kara Kohler was the winner of the race earning a spot on the U.S. team in Tokyo should the Olympics take place in late July.
Kohler finished the event in 7:23.37. Fellows finished in 7:45.67.
