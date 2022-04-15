POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University softball team scored six runs in the top of the first inning and went on to defeat Clarkson 8-6 in a Liberty League softball game Friday.
The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather.
Lauryn Best and Cora Ferguson each went 3-for-4 for the Saints (13-7 overall, 3-2 conference).
Zoey Kovach went 4-for-4 and Sarah Vaccaro went 3-for-5, and drove in three runs for Clarkson (11-10, 2-3).
SUNY OSWEGO 13-9, SUNY POTSDAM 3-4
The Lakers (8-17, 3-5) produced 22 runs to sweep a SUNYAC doubleheader against SUNY Potsdam in Oswego.
Tai Smith went 3-for-4 in game one and drove in five runs. Taylor Dubois and Mattison Phinney each picked up three hits in game two for the Lakers.
Kaylee Dobransky and Kelsey Bennett lined two hits for the Bears (0-21, 0-11) in the opener and Vanessa Brandt supplied two hits in game two.
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 6-10, SUNY POLY 0-2
Kieran Gibson threw a shutout and Zach Miner picked up two hits in game one as the Kangaroos swept an NAC doubleheader from SUNY Poly (2-19, 0-7) at St. Lawrence.
Alphonse Fuca went 3-for-3 in game two for the Kangaroos (8-19, 5-2) and Nathan Welch finished with two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.
ROCHESTER 8-3, ST. LAWRENCE 4-2
Jackson Reed singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in Matt Cappelletti with the winning run as the Yellowjackets swept a Liberty League doubleheader from SLU in Rochester.
SLU (13-10, 4-7) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead only to see Rochester (23-4, 10-0) answer with two runs.
Aaron Whitley went 4-for-5, including a home run, for Rochester in game one.
Caleb Clark, Nicholas Butler and Andrew Circelli all homered for the Saints in the opener.
MEN’S GOLF
MCLENNAN LEADS SAINTS
Bryan McLennan shot a 79 to lead SLU at the University of Rochester’s Fred Kravetz Invitational at the par-72 Irondequoit Country Club.
McLennan finished 2-over par on the front nine and 5-over par on the back to finish day one of the tournament in a tie for ninth place.
TRACK AND FIELD
BIFOLCHI WINS FOR BEARS
Strong winds forced the cancellation of many events at the Brockport Spring Invitational, but defending SUNYAC javelin champion, SUNY Potsdam sophomore Josh Bifolchi, managed to win the event with a school record throw of 175 feet, 7 inches.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 7, RIT 2
Catherine Gamble, Elena Styliades, Jackie Drozd and Gabby Donohue won singles matches and played on winning doubles teams to send the Saints (8-6) past the Tigers in a Liberty League match at Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.