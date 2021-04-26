Hennessey’s 6 goals spark SLU men’s lacrosse

ROCHESTER — Michael Goretti hit a three-run home run in the top of the 11th inning of game two to help the St. Lawrence University baseball team sweep a Liberty League doubleheader against the Rochester Institute of Technology on Monday.

SLU won the opening game 4-0 and captured game two 5-2 to sweep the Tigers (6-17 overall, 2-10 conference).

Nicholas Butler went 3-for-4 for the Saints (10-6, 5-3) in the opener.

COBLESKILL SWEEPS KANGAROOS

Nick Thomas went 3-for-4 in the opener to help SUNY Cobleskill (9-4, 7-3) start a sweep of an NAC doubleheader against the Kangaroos in Canton with 13-2 and 5-4 wins.

Don Luis Rodriguez and Nick Shoemaker each lined two hits for SUNY Canton (5-9, 3-5) in game two.

SOFTBALL

ST. LAWRENCE SWEEPS TIGERS

McKailey Lyndaker produced two hits in each game to lead host SLU (5-12, 5-9) to 5-0 and 8-4 wins over RIT in a Liberty League doubleheader.

Skylar Hein went 3-for-4 for the Saints in game two.

Raquel Estrada and Alexis Smith each picked up three hits in game two for RIT (5-16, 2-13).

JEFFERSON SWEEPS HERKIMER

Kaylee Johnson belted a walk-off, two-run home run in the eighth inning of game one as the host Cannoneers swept the Generals on Sunday.

Jefferson Community College (12-10) handed Herkimer its first two losses of the season with 10-8 and 11-4 wins.

Maiya Reinhart and Kayla Young homered for the second straight day for the Generals (14-2).

MEN’S LACROSSE

UNION 16, CLARKSON 10

Keaton McCann scored four goals to lead Union (4-1, 3-1) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game Sunday.

Billy Bergan and Pierce Currie each scored three goals for the Golden Knights (5-7, 1-3).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

CAZENOVIA 15, SUNY CANTON 9

Sydney Allan led host Cazenovia (3-3, 2-1) with six goals in an North Atlantic Conference win over the Kangaroos.

Casey Pelton and Samantha Dayter scored three goals for SUNY Canton (1-6, 1-2).

MEN’S GOLF

SAINTS THIRD IN PREVIEW

SLU finished in third place with 321 strokes at the preview of the Liberty League tournament in Verona on Sunday. The actual championship event takes place this weekend.

Bryan McLennan led SLU with a two-over par 74, finishing tied for fourth.

Casey Ditzel tied for 10th with a 76 to lead Clarkson, which finished fifth with 325 strokes.

TENNIS

SAINTS SWEEP RIT

Leo Romanetz and Jordan Mamelak both won their singles matches, and Adam Heilbronner’s three-set victory at No. 5 singles clinched a 5-4 win for the Saints (2-4, 2-3) in a men’s Liberty League match against RIT on Sunday in Canton.

Caroline Reilly won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead the women’s team to a 6-3 win over RIT.

SLU’s women improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

