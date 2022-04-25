CANTON — Tommy Bianchi clubbed a three-run home run as the St. Lawrence University baseball team defeated rival Clarkson, 13-6, in a Liberty League game Sunday afternoon.
Kent Wilson and Michael Tito also supplied a pair of hits for the Saints (14-13, 5-10), who staved off a weekend sweep by the Golden Knights.
Caleb Clark homered and drove in four runs for Clarkson (7-14, 4-7).
n In other action, Cayuga Community College swept host Jefferson CC, 16-0 and 15-3, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday afternoon.
SOFTBALL
RIT 3-4, ST. LAWRENCE 0-6
Lauryn Best tripled, homered and recorded four RBIs as the Saints took game two to salvage a Liberty League game with a win in Sunday’s nightcap in Rochester.
Cora Ferguson added a two-run homer in the second game for St. Lawrence (16-12, 4-7).
Crystal Madore tossed a six-hit shutout and Erin Ozminkowski doubled for Rochester Institute of Technology (6-20, 1-9), which won the opener.
ROCHESTER 3-8, CLARKSON 0-0
Emily Sharlach and Lauren Keys each hurled complete-game shutouts as the Yellowjackets got a Liberty League sweep of the Golden Knights (13-14, 4-7) Sunday at Rochester.
Sharlach yielded only four hits in the first game while Keys only allowed two hits in the nightcap for league-leading Rochester (18-12, 10-0).
SUNY COBLESKILL 7-8, SUNY CANTON 3-5
Jillian Nitchman plated four runs in the opening game as the Tigers swept the Kangaroos in an North Atlantic Conference doubleheader Sunday at Canton.
Nitchman and Maya Davies added solo home runs in the second game for SUNY Cobleskill (9-13, 7-1).
Jordan Knapp knocked in a pair of runs in the first game for SUNY Canton (7-18, 3-4).
SUNY CORTLAND 6-11, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Karlee Weeden spun a one-hit shutout in the first game as the Red Dragons swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader Sunday at Cortland.
Lizzy Byers homered twice, including a grand slam, and recorded seven RBIs for SUNY Cortland (20-12, 11-3) in game two.
Madison McCormick posted two hits and an RBI for SUNY Potsdam (0-27, 0-14).
n In other action, Hudson Valley CC swept host Jefferson CC, 8-4 and 9-1, in a Region 3 doubleheader Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CANTON 23, SUNY COBLESKILL 9
Alex Jacobs and Trent Dow each netted four goals as the Kangaroos downed the Tigers (3-7, 1-5) in North Atlantic Conference play in Cobleskill.
Austin Mesler added three goals and two assists for SUNY Canton (8-6, 6-2), which topped Maine Maritime, 23-19, on Sunday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CANTON 19, MAINE-FARMINGTON 5
Samantha Dayter generated six goals and four assists as the Kangaroos downed the Beavers (3-10, 3-4) in an NAC game Sunday in Farmington, Maine.
Maddy Caron chipped in three goals for SUNY Canton (10-6, 7-0).
