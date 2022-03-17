DAVENPORT, Fla. — The St. Lawrence University baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Hamilton, 4-2, in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Thursday.
Hamilton answered with a 7-3 win in game two.
Nicholas Butler doubled for the Saints (6-2). Andrew Circelli and Drew Courtwright both drove in runs with singles in SLU’s three-run inning.
CURRY 5, SUNY CANTON 3
Curry (4-3) scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to knock off the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Auburndale, Fla.
Dylan Allen went 2-for-3 for the Kangaroos (2-9).
SOFTBALL
SAINTS SPLIT
Cora Ferguson went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead the Saints (4-3) past Utica 4-3 in the second nonconference game for SLU in Clermont, Fla.
Meredith Rose lined two hits against Utica.
Lauryn Best supplied a hit against Utica and provided a hit in a 5-1 loss against Wisconsin Lutheran earlier.
SUNY CANTON DROPS PAIR
Madison Austin finished 5-for-7 overall to lead the Kangaroos (0-8) in a pair of nonconference losses in Fort Myers, Fla.
Brockport defeated SUNY Canton 5-1 and Wilmington won 14-3.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 7, BETHEL 2
Ben Moolman and Adam Heilbronner each won a singles match and were a winning doubles team as the Saints (5-4) defeated Bethel in Orlando.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
BETHEL 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Meredith Macey won a singles match to score the only point for the Saints (5-3) in a loss to Bethel in Orlando, Fla.
