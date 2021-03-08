POTSDAM — St. John Fisher built a large halftime lead and went on to defeat Clarkson 18-11 in a nonconference men’s lacrosse game Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinals led 12-2 at halftime and were led by six goals from Ian Evans.
Conor Bartlett and Billy Bergan both scored three goals for Clarkson (0-1 overall) and Sebastian Geiger added two.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER 51, CLARKSON 44
Callie McCulley scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead host Rochester (2-1) past Clarkson in a nonconference game Sunday.
Hannah Lindemuth added 12 points for Rochester. Mariah Benavides led Clarkson (3-3) with 13 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ROCHESTER 85, CLARKSON 55
The YellowJackets (2-2) used a 50-23 run in the second half to pull away from Clarkson in a nonconference game Sunday.
Blake Gearhart led Clarkson (2-2) with 17 points.
Ryan Algier scored 22 points and grabbed 13 points for Rochester while Brian Ambalino Perez and C.J. Amsellem both added 14 points.
