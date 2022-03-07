SYRACUSE — Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney each scored five goals as the third-ranked Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team rallied from seven goals down to beat No. 7 Duke, 18-16, in an Atlantic Cost Conference game Sunday at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange (5-1, 2-0) outscored the Blue Devils (6-1, 0-1) by a 10-4 margin in the second half to get its second ACC victory.
Emily Hawryschuk added two goals and three assists for Syracuse.
Catriona Barry recorded four goals and four assists, while Katie DeSimone supplied a goal and five assists for Duke.
ALFRED 21, SUNY POTSDAM 19
Brenna Turner registered 11 goals as the Saxons spoiled the Bears’ season opener with a nonconference win at Hilton Head, S.C.
Amelia Booth chipped in five goals and four assists for Alfred (2-0).
Hannah Stevenson tallied a career-high six goals and four assists, while Anita Reitano added five goals for SUNY Potsdam (0-1).
SUNY CANTON 17, MEDAILLE 11
Samantha Dayter led the Kangaroos (3-0) with eight goals and three assists in a nonconference win over Medaille at Buffalo.
Maddy Caron supplied four goals for SUNY Canton.
Katelynn Deveans scored five goals for Medaille (0-3).
MEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 18, HOBART 16
Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic each notched five goals as the Orange rebounded with a nonconference win over the Statesmen at Syracuse.
Mikey Berkman and Tyler Cordes also provided a pair of goals for Syracuse (2-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak to win the Kraus-Simmons Trophy again.
John Herlihy generated four goals and Tommy Mott posted three goals for Hobart (2-2).
BASEBALL
SUNY ONEONTA 9-9, SUNY CANTON 1-2
The Red Dragons (3-2) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of game two to sweep a nonconference doubleheader with SUNY Canton in Oneonta.
Dyllon Bougor, Dylan Allen and Alphonse Fuca picked up hits for the Kangaroos (0-6) in the opener. Noah Reyes, Nathan Welch, Seth Gilbert and Frank Nieto produced hits in game two for SUNY Canton.
SOFTBALL
SUNY POTSDAM DROPS PAIR
Vanessa Brandt singled and double, but SUNY Potsdam lost both games to open the season in Clermont, Fla.
Wentworth (1-1) topped Potsdam, 13-5, in the Bears’ first game.
Former Heuvelton standout Madison McCormick drove in a run as the Concordia of Chicago won the nightcap, 15-1, in five innings.
