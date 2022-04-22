CANTON — Jordan Knapp hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to lead the SUNY Canton softball team to an 11-1 win over Cazenovia in the first game of an North Atlantic Conference doubleheader Friday.
Angelina LoPiccolo, Madison Austin, Sophia Harris and Selena Tasli all picked up two hits in the opener for SUNY Canton (7-15 overall, 3-1 conference).
Kayla Chavarri struck out 11 for the Kangaroos.
Olivia Simone, Caitlin Kelleher and Tatum Green all lined three hits for Cazenovia (11-6, 1-4) in its 18-2 victory in game two.
Mackenzie Currie supplied two hits in the nightcap for the Kangaroos.
BASEBALL
COBLESKILL 9, SUNY CANTON 8
Host Cobleskill rallied from an 8-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Kangaroos (8-23, 5-6) in an NAC game.
Samuel Gutierrez singled to score David Flora with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Nathan Welch homered for SUNY Canton and Dyllon Bougor, Noah Reyes, Zach Miner and MacKenzie Mather picked up two hits for the Kangaroos.
Logan Hutter homered and finished with two hits for Cobleskill (18-11, 9-0).
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS WIN DISTANCE RACES
SLU took first place in three distance races on the opening day of the SUNY Cortland Invitational.
Olivia Watson won the women’s 5,000-meter race and Olivia Bernier added a win in the women’s 10,000.
Michael Skutt led the men’s team with a win in the 10,000.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON PICKS UP FORFEIT
Bard College was scheduled to face Clarkson in a Liberty League game at 11 a.m. today, but the Raptors had to forfeit the contest for an undisclosed reason.
Clarkson will not get credit for a win by the NCAA but will be credited with a win by the Liberty League, improving its conference record to 5-4.
Clarkson closes out the regular season with a game at Rensselaer on April 30 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.