MARCY — SUNY Canton used an eight-goal second period to go on and defeat SUNY Poly, 17-16, in an NAC men’s lacrosse semifinal Friday.
The Kangaroos (9-6 overall) will play in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday against either SUNY Delhi or Maine-Maritime.
Austin Mesler and Hunter Olsen both scored four goals for the Kangaroos.
Edwards Rosaschi led SUNY Poly (7-6) with five goals.
SOFTBALL
SUNY CANTON 13-9, SUNY DELHI 5-1
Kayla Chavarri homered in each game to lead the Kangaroos to a sweep of SUNY Delhi (6-17, 3-7) in an NAC doubleheader at Canton.
Jordan Knapp picked up three hits in game two, including the 100th of her career, and also homered for SUNY Canton (11-18, 5-4).
Madison Austin totaled five hits in the doubleheader.
SKIDMORE 5-8, CLARKSON 3-5
Olivia Zoeller supplied three hits and struck out seven in game one as Clarkson (14-16, 5-9) was swept by Skidmore in a Liberty League doubleheader in Saratoga Springs.
Meghan Robertson went 3-for-4 for Skidmore (22-12, 5-7) in the opener.
BUFFALO STATE 8-8, SUNY POTSDAM 0-0
Anna Grottola and Vanessa Brandt picked up hits in each game as SUNY Potsdam (0-31, 0-16) was swept by the Bengals in a SUNYAC doubleheader at Buffalo.
Kayla Wolinksi went 4-for-4 in the opener and Taylor Benton was 3-for-3 in game two for Buffalo State (14-20, 6-10).
MEN’S GOLF
SKIDMORE LEADS AFTER DAY ONE
Skidmore shot a total of 295 strokes and leads New York University by two shots after day one of the Liberty League championship in Verona.
SLU is fourth with 301 strokes and Clarkson is seventh with 327.
William Wilson shot 74 for the Saints and Cooper Evans shot 75. Casey Ditzel shot 77 to lead Clarkson.
NYU’s Robbie Keyes is the individual leader with a 72.
ROWING
SLU MEN THIRD
SLU’s men’s varsity 8 boat came in third place at the Liberty League championships in Saratoga Springs with a time of 6 minutes, 22.154 seconds.
SLU’s women’s varsity 8 boat finished sixth in 7:34.598.
