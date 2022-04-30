CANTON — Maddy Caron scored five goals to lead the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team to a 21-4 win over Thomas in an North Atlantic Conference semifinal Saturday.
The Kangaroos (11-6 overall) will host Maine Maritime at 1 p.m. in today’s championship game.
Stephanie Thayer added four goals for SUNY Canton.
Mary LaRochelle scored a goal and added an assist on a goal by Thomas (6-9).
Maine Maritime (8-7) beat Cazenovia 15-14 in the other semifinal at SUNY Canton.
ST. LAWRENCE 21, RIT 14
The Saints (16-1, 9-1) set a program record for wins in a season with a Liberty League victory over RIT in Canton.
Isabel Silvia, Rachel Burke and Jaime Allan all scored four goals for SLU and Charlotte Powell added three.
Colette Rigas led RIT (5-10, 3-7) with six goals.
RENSSELAER 17, CLARKSON 12
Hailey Millington and Madelynn Barnum both scored three goals for Clarkson (9-5, 4-5) in a Liberty League loss to RPI in Troy.
Megan Shay led RPI (11-4, 7-3) with seven goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 16, SUNY FREDONIA 9
Kyrsten Stone scored four goals and Hannah Stevenson added three as SUNY Potsdam (7-9, 2-7) topped the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game at Fredonia.
Erin Woods scored four goals for the Blue Devils (1-15, 0-9).
MEN’s LACROSSE
RIT 17, ST. LAWRENCE 9
Luke Pitcher picked up five goals as the Tigers (15-1, 6-1) defeated SLU in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Jack Hennessey scored four goals and Mark Mahoney added three for the Saints (12-3, 5-1).
CLARKSON 13, SKIDMORE 8
Matt Yonko made 19 saves to lead the Golden Knights (11-5, 2-5) past Skidmore in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Thomas Flebich scored four goals and Sebastian Geiger added three.
Jon Bouvier, Brian Gonsalves and Charlie McFadden scored two goals for Skidmore (5-9, 0-7).
SUNY ONEONTA 17, SUNY POTSDAM 8
Vincent Tirino finished with four goals to send SUNY Oneonta (4-10, 3-4) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Ryan Hughes and Cobie Cree both scored two goals for the Bears (5-8, 2-5).
SOFTBALL
RENSSELAER 8-8, ST. LAWRENCE 4-4
Lauren Best picked up two hits in each game for the Saints (16-15, 4-10), but RPI swept a Liberty League doubleheader in Troy.
Alex Ledger homered in the opener for RPI (23-15, 10-4) and lined three hits in game two. Erin Askins homered in game two for RPI.
MIDDLEBURY 8-1, CLARKSON 0-3
Olivia Zoeller struck out 10 to lead the Golden Knights past Middlebury (17-9) in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader in Potsdam.
Zoeller became Clarkson’s all-time leader with 461 strikeouts.
Sarah Vaccaro, Kayla Robert and Maddie Brink all supplied two hits to help Clarkson (15-17) pick up a split.
SUNY DELHI 14, SUNY CANTON 6
Mel Papuli went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead SUNY Delhi (7-15, 4-5) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game at Canton.
Sophia Harris and Alaina Beane both picked up two hits for the Kangaroos (9-19, 3-5).
SUNY FREDONIA 11-11, SUNY POTSDAM 0-3
Nicole Kumro produced three hits in each game as the Blue Devils (14-24) swept SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC doubleheader in Fredonia.
Hailey LaGiudice homered in game two for the Bears (0-33).
BASEBALL
ITHACA 5-4, CLARKSON 3-1
Mike Nee went 2-for-3 in game one and Kent Wilson was 3-for-3 in game two, but Clarkson (9-16, 5-9) was swept by the Bombers in a Liberty League twin bill in Ithaca.
Buzz Shirley lined two hits in game one and Connor Pederson finished with two in game two for Ithaca (24-10, 12-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 15-18, SKIDMORE 5-8
Andrew Circelli homered in each game to help the Saints (17-14) sweep Skidmore (22-10-2) in a Liberty League doubleheader at Canton.
Caleb Clark finished with five hits for the Saints and Cristian Forgione homered in game two.
SUNY COBLESKILL 15-3, SUNY CANTON 3-6
Nick Shoemaker went 3-for-4 in game two to help the Kangaroos (10-27, 7-8) split an NAC doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill at Canton.
Zach Miner, Dylan Allen and Mackenzie Mather all supplied two hits for SUNY Canton in game one. Frank Ledger homered for SUNY Cobleskill (20-15, 11-2) in the opener.
JEFFERSON CC 6-11, COLUMBIA-GREENE CC 2-1
Connor O’Donnell and Tim Trumble each pitched complete-game victories for Jefferson CC as the Cannoneers swept a doubleheader from Columbia-Greene CC in Watertown. Both pitchers allowed five hits apiece.
The victories gave JCC just its second and third wins of the season. The Cannoneers, who play at Columbia-Greene today, are 3-20 overall.
MEN’S GOLF
SAINTS FIFTH, CLARKSON SIXTH
SLU’s William Wilson is tied for 11th place after the second day of the Liberty League championship in Verona with a two-day total of 150 strokes.
The Saints are in fifth.
Cazey Ditzel leads Clarkson at 153 strokes. The Golden Knights are in sixth.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SLU FIFTH AFTER DAY ONE
Mary Grace McCann is in seventh place individually with an 83 after the opening day of the Liberty League championship in Verona.
The Saints are in fifth place after the first day.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS WIN HOME MEET
SLU’s men finished four points ahead of Utica (182-178) to win their own invitational.
SLU’s Jackson Hamilton won the 1,500-meter run, Timothy Boyce won the 800, William Hauf won the 200 and George David Gowdy took the 5,000.
Kimberly Merchant led the SLU women with victories in the javelin, shot put and hammer. The Saints women also won their invitational.
MEN’S TENNIS
ST. LAWRENCE 6, ITHACA 3
Nico Haet won a singles match and played on a winning doubles team to lead the Saints (9-8, 4-4) past Ithaca in a Liberty League match at Canton.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ITHACA 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Elana Styliades won a singles match and teamed with Meredith Macey to win a doubles match for the Saints (8-7, 4-4) in a Liberty League loss to Ithaca in Canton.
