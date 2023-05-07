CANTON — Samantha Dayter racked up nine goals and four assists as the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team won the North Atlantic Conference tournament title after a 20-14 victory over Husson on Sunday afternoon.
Maddy Caron chipped in five goals and Morgan Montgomery scored four for the Kangaroos (10-7), who clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Averi Baker generated six goals and Sophia Gomez scored five times for the Eagles (10-5). Husson defeated Maine Maritime, 16-15, in the other Saturday semifinal.
SUNY Canton will found out its NCAA Division III tournament destination at 10:30 a.m. today.
SUNY CANTON 12, THOMAS 5
Dayter generated three goals and four assists as the Kangaroos won Saturday’s semifinal.
Caron added four goals while former Potsdam High goalie Olivia Scott made 10 saves for the Kangaroos (9-7).
Sage Brown and Mary LaRochelle each registered two points for the Terriers (4-9).
SOFTBALL
UNION 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Olivia Valery brought in a pair of runs as the Dutchwomen closed out the regular season with a Liberty League win over the Saints in Schenectady.
Karson Saunders doubled for Union (14-18, 6-8), which hosts Clarkson in a play-in round game Thursday with time to be announced.
Meredith Rose tripled and plated two runs for St. Lawrence (8-24, 4-10).
SUNY POTSDAM 6-13, SUNY BROCKPORT 4-4
Alexa Abbatantuono bashed a three-run home run in game two as the Bears closed out the season with a SUNYAC doubleheader of the Golden Eagles at Brockport.
Kelsey Bennett registered two hits and two RBIs for SUNY Potsdam (8-28, 4-14).
Annie Dipirro pushed across three runs in two games for SUNY Brockport (5-27, 2-16).
CLARKSON 1-5, SKIDMORE 0-4
Riley Page struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter in the opening game as the Golden Knights swept a Liberty League doubleheader with the Thoroughbreds Saturday in Potsdam.
Katy Aldous registered two hits and two RBIs in the second game for Clarkson (20-16, 6-8), which clinched a postseason spot.
Melissa Mathias supplied a pair of RBIs for Skidmore (10-21, 3-9).
ITHACA 1-3, ST. LAWRENCE 0-0
Riley Piromalli and Anna Cornell each tossed complete-game shutouts as the Bombers swept the Saints (8-23, 4-9) a Liberty League twin bill Saturday at Ithaca.
Piromalli struck out 11 in the first game and Cornell fanned 12 in the nightcap for Ithaca (25-10-1, 10-4-0).
SUNY GENESEO 8-14, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Kaitlyn Schmitz brought in four runs in game two as Blue Knights swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader Saturday at Geneseo.
Leah VanDerwarker smacked a two-run homer for SUNY Geneseo (21-16-1, 12-6-0).
Kaylee Dobransky doubled and plated a run for SUNY Potsdam (6-28, 2-14).
n In other action, Jefferson Community College received a pair of forfeit victories against Columbia-Greene CC. Corning CC swept JCC, 8-0 and 7-3, to wrap up the regular season.
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 7. UNION 6
Jimmy Liberatore and John Donnellan each provided three hits as the Saints edged the Dutchmen in a Liberty League game at Amsterdam.
Tynan Creagh drove in a pair of runs for St. Lawrence (13-20, 5-13).
Jono Santos belted a two-run home run for Union (15-23, 6-13).
UNION 17-2, ST. LAWRENCE 2-9
Caleb Clark ripped a two-run home run as the Saints (12-20, 4-13) took game two to salvage a Liberty League doubleheader split Saturday at Amsterdam.
Caleb Miller finished a double short of the cycle and drove in three runs in game one for Union (15-22, 6-12).
SKIDMORE 23-6, CLARKSON 1-5
Trey Bourque was a triple shy of the cycle and plated four runs for the Thoroughbreds en route to a sweep of a Liberty League twin bill Saturday in Saratoga Springs.
Skidmore (24-14, 13-5) smashed five home runs in the opener, including two in the first inning.
Robert Whalen homered and plated four runs for Clarkson (11-23, 9-11).
SUNY CANTON ELIMINATED
SUNY Canton dropped two games to get eliminated from the NAC tournament in Bangor, Maine.
Canton dropped the opening game to SUNY Cobleskill, 19-2, and lost to Thomas 15-7, to finish the season at 11-23.
n In other action, Jefferson CC split a doubleheader with Mohawk Valley in Utica. JCC won the second game, 14-10, after dropping the opener, 3-1. JCC swept Mohawk Valley, 4-3, and 3-2, on Sunday, but missed out on a Region III tournament playoff berth. The Cannoneers finished at 15-21.
TRACK AND FIELD
SLU MEN, WOMEN 5TH AT LL MEET
Alli Sibold won her first individual Liberty League title by taking the 1,500 meters and was second in the 800 as the Saints women were fifth in the team competition at the league championships Saturday in Rochester.
Sibold turned in a time of 4:33.46 to win the mile. Haylei Coolican also placed third in the 1,500.
In the men’s competition, Timothy Boyce got second in the 800 and Erik Geier was third in 110 hurdles.
BEARS MEN, WOMEN EIGHTH AT SUNYACS
Potsdam’s 400 relay team of Madison Wagner, former Sandy Creek standout Emily Yousey, Emma Robbins and Hailey von Ahn placed fourth in the SUNYAC championships Saturday at Oneonta.
The Bears relay registered a time of 50.01, which allowed them to qualify for the Atlantic regionals May 17-18.
In the men’s event, Timothy Petty was seventh in the decathlon with 4,935 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.