College Women’s Lacrosse
CANTON — The SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team scored four straight goals in the second half to defeat Cazenovia, 11-9, in the NAC opener for both teams Thursday afternoon.
Samantha Dayter led SUNY Canton (1-3 overall) with four goals. Erin Parks scored three goals and Casey Pelton supplied two.
Cazenovia (1-3) led 8-7 early in the half before SUNY Canton scored four unanswered goals. Angela Nuzzo led Cazenovia with four goals.
n Amy Hofer tallied eight goals as host SUNY New Paltz (3-1) defeated SUNY Potsdam, 20-6, in a SUNYAC women’s lacrosse game. Katie Zito added four goals for SUNY New Paltz. Anita Reitano led the Bears (2-6, 0-5) with two goals.
