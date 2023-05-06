CANTON — Samantha Dayter generated three goals and four assists as the SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team booked a spot in the North Atlantic Conference championship game with a 12-5 semifinal win over Thomas College on Saturday.
Maddy Caron added four goals while former Potsdam High goalie Olivia Scott made 10 saves for the Kangaroos (9-7).
Sage Brown and Mary LaRochelle each registered two points for the Terriers (4-9).
SUNY Canton will host Husson (10-4) in the championship game set for noon today. Husson defeated Maine Maritime, 16-15, in the other semifinal.
CLARKSON 1-5, SKIDMORE 0-4
Riley Page struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter in the opening game as the Golden Knights swept a Liberty League doubleheader with the Thoroughbreds in Potsdam.
Katy Aldous registered two hits and two RBIs in the second game for Clarkson (20-16, 6-8), which clinched a postseason spot.
Melissa Mathias supplied a pair of RBIs for Skidmore (10-21, 3-9).
ITHACA 1-3, ST. LAWRENCE 0-0
Riley Piromalli and Anna Cornell each tossed complete-game shutouts as the Bombers swept the Saints a Liberty League twin bill at Ithaca.
Piromalli struck out 11 in the first game and Cornell fanned 12 in the nightcap for Ithaca (25-10-1, 10-4-0).
St. Lawrence (8-23, 4-9) can still clinch a play-in round matchup at Clarkson if it sweeps Union today.
SUNY GENESEO 8-14, SUNY POTSDAM 0-4
Kaitlyn Schmitz brought in four runs in game two as Blue Knights swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader at Geneseo.
Leah VanDerwarker smacked a two-run homer for SUNY Geneseo (21-16-1, 12-6-0).
Kaylee Dobransky doubled and plated a run for SUNY Potsdam (6-28, 2-14).
n In other action, Jefferson Community College received a pair of forfeit victories against Columbia-Greene CC.
UNION 17-2, ST. LAWRENCE 2-9
Caleb Clark ripped a two-run home run as the Saints (12-20, 5-13) took game two to salvage a Liberty League doubleheader sweep at Amsterdam.
Caleb Miller finished a double short of the cycle and drove in three runs in game one for Union (15-22, 6-12).
SKIDMORE 23-6, CLARKSON 1-5
Trey Bourque was a triple shy of the cycle and plated four runs for the Thoroughbreds en route to a sweep of a Liberty League twin bill in Saratoga Springs.
Skidmore (24-14, 13-5) smashed five home runs in the opener, including two in the first inning.
Robert Whalen homered and plated four runs for Clarkson (11-23, 9-11).
n In other action, Jefferson CC split a doubleheader with Mohawk Valley in Utica. JCC won the second game, 14-10, after dropping the opener, 3-1.
SLU MEN, WOMEN 5TH AT LL MEET
Alli Sibold won her first individual Liberty League title by taking the 1,500 meters and was second in the 800 as the Saints women were fifth in the team competition at the league championships in Rochester.
Sibold turned in a time of 4:33.46 to win the mile. Haylei Coolican also placed third in the 1,500.
In the men’s competition, Timothy Boyce got second in the 800 and Erik Geier was third in 110 hurdles.
BEARS MEN, WOMEN EIGHTH AT SUNYACS
Potsdam’s 400 relay team of Madison Wagner, former Sandy Creek standout Emily Yousey, Emma Robbins and Hailey von Ahn placed fourth in the SUNYAC championships at Oneonta.
The Bears relay registered a time of 50.01, which allowed them to qualify for the Atlantic regionals May 17-18.
In the men’s event, Timothy Petty was seventh in the decathlon with 4,935 points.
