DELHI — Raymond James scored in the 43rd minute to help the SUNY Potsdam men’s soccer team play to a 1-1 tie with SUNY Delhi (0-2-1 overall) in a nonconference game Friday.
Conor Callan assisted on the goal for the Bears (0-1-2).
Michael Williams Jr. scored in the 88th minute for SUNY Delhi.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY FREDONIA 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Sabrina Suriani made three saves to lead the Blue Devils past SUNY Potsdam (5-6, 1-4) in a SUNYAC game at Fredonia.
Sophie Richiusa scored both goals for SUNY Fredonia (8-3-1, 3-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLeybALL
CLARKSON 3, BARD 0
Gillian Kurtic produced eight kills and Isabelle Crowe added 25 assists as the Golden Knights (11-7, 2-2) to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of Bard in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, VASSAR 0
Annika Kreppein supplied 18 kills to send the Saints (8-8, 1-3) to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Vassar in a Liberty League match at Canton.
SUNY BROCKPORT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Megan Loomis led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of SUNY Potsdam (5-8, 1-5) in a SUNYAC match in Brockport.
Jessica Ader led the Bears with 12 kills.
