CANTON — Peyton Walsh scored four goals and assisted on two to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team to a 19-5 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Owen Walsh and Drew Rose both scored three goals for the Bears (5-1 overall) and Ryan Hughes, Cobie Cree and Noah Strader all added two goals.
Alex Jacobs led SUNY Canton (1-5) with two goals.
SYRACUSE 22, ST. BONAVENTURE 6
The Orange generated a season-high in goals to cruise past the Bonnies in a nonconference game at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Joey Spallina led the way for Syracuse (5-4) with six points on two goals and four assists. Owen Hiltz and Alex Simmons each scored three goals and John Cohen recorded a career best night with four points on one goal and three assists.
Freshman and Carthage graduate Carter Kempney scored a goal in the third quarter, which was assisted by Spallina.
Goalie Will Mark made eight saves in 45 minutes of play for the Orange and goalies Harrison Thompson (one save), Patrick Duffy (one save) and Kyle Rolley (three saves) also played.
Patrick Carpenter scored a pair of goals to pace St. Bonaventure (1-7).
Syracuse will complete its week with another nonconference game, hosting Hobart at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Kraus-Simmons Trophy at stake.
ST. LAWRENCE 11, STEVENSON 10 (OT)
The Saints rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit and defeated Stevenson (2-6) on an overtime goal from Dana Fernandez in a nonconference game in Stevenson, Md.
Jacqui Cloutier registered three goals and one assist for SLU (3-2). Bella Hillman, Charlotte Powell and Neve Ley all added two goals for the Saints.
Syracuse will travel to face Columbia at 7 p.m. Friday at Schiller Court in New York City for the WNIT Super 16.
Syracuse advanced with a 72-54 win over Seton Hall in the second round Monday night while Columbia of the Ivy League knocked off Fordham.
The matchup between the Orange (20-12 overall) and the Lions (25-5) will be streamed on the Ivy League Network through ESPN Plus.
FINGER LAKES CC 7-23, JEFFERSON CC 6-1
Jefferson Community College suffered a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep in its first games of the season, losing its opener in eight innings, at Canandaigua.
Finger Lakes (13-2, 2-0) rallied from a 6-3 deficit, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and registering the game-winner on a walk, stolen base, groundout and sacrifice fly by Matt DiSanti. Matt Rodriguez added a triple. John LaPorte went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for JCC (0-2, 0-2), which scored five runs in the third inning. Chris Gunn tripled.
In the five-inning second game, Dan Melendez and DJ Stoianovich each drove in four runs for Finger Lakes. Stoianovich and Alex Ahlstrom each tripled and doubled as the Lakers scored 12 runs in the second inning. JCC was held to one hit, an RBI single by Noah Zehr.
Meredith Rose finished the day with three hits and drove in two runs but SLU fell 13-4 to Tufts and 4-0 to Gustavus Adolphus in a pair of nonconference games in Winter Haven, Fla.
Tori Rotundo went 2-for-3 for SLU (0-8) against Tufts.
SLU’s women defeated Luther 5-4 while Luther won the men’s match 5-4 in a nonconference matchup in Orlando, Fla.
Molly Jespersen and Angelica Aksdal-Jansen each won a singles match for the SLU women (3-2) and were part of a winning doubles match.
Broderick Pinto led the SLU men (2-4), winning his singles match and playing in a winning doubles match.
