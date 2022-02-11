NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tess Dettling posted a goal and an assist as the Yale University women’s hockey team beat Clarkson, 3-1, in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
Gianna Meloni made 26 saves, while Greta Skarzynski and Charlotte Welch each added goals for the Bulldogs (20-5-1 overall, 14-4-1 league).
Nicole Gosling scored a power-play goal for the Golden Knights (21-7-3, 12-6-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, BROWN 1 (OT)
Abby Hustler scored with 33.3 seconds left in regulation as the Saints scratched out an ECAC tie with the Bears in Providence, R.I.
Lucy Morgan finished with 26 saves for the Saints (14-10-6, 10-5-3). Anna Hurd scored a goal and Kaley Doyle collected 27 saves for Brown (5-17-4, 5-11-3).
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Three different Lakers scored goals as they pulled away in the third period for a Northeast Women’s Hockey League victory at Oswego.
Kyleigh Grugin, Ariella Haas and Ashlyn McGrath all netted goals for SUNY Oswego (13-7-1, 10-4-1). Danielle Goner supplied an unassisted goal for SUNY Canton (12-8-1, 6-8-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 8, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Nicole Unsworth logged two goals and three assists as the Cardinals rolled past the Bears in an Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Plattsburgh.
Mae Olshansky and Annie Katonka both scored twice for SUNY Plattsburgh (18-2-1, 13-0-1). Ellie Zurfluh was credited with 31 saves for SUNY Potsdam (8-12-1, 6-8-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, RIVIER 1
Filip Jakobsson accumulated a goal and an assist as the Kangaroos got a nonconference win over the Raiders at Canton.
Jake Mayette dished out a pair of assists for SUNY Canton (7-11-2).
Milan Breczko opened the scoring and Andrew LoRusso turned aside 54 shots for Rivier (5-13-2).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Ryan Hogg scored twice as the Cardinals beat the Bears in SUNYAC play at Potsdam.
Cory Doney chipped in a goal and an assist for SUNY Plattsburgh (14-7-3, 10-4-1).
Jack Ludwig picked up a goal and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (4-16-1, 3-11-1).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 64, RENSSELAER 59
Olivia Middleton provided 14 points as the Saints beat the Engineers in a Liberty League matchup at Troy.
Katie Frederick chipped in 12 points for St. Lawrence (19-2, 13-2). Ashlyn O’Neil scored 14 points for Rensselaer (4-16, 3-12).
ITHACA 65, CLARKSON 32
Emily Dorn netted 16 points as the Bombers downed the Golden Knights (5-15, 4-10) in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Cara Volpe totaled 11 points for Ithaca (18-3, 13-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 75, SUNY BROCKPORT 59
Caroline LaFountain recorded 22 points as the Bears beat the Golden Eagles in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Dyamon Hunter added 19 points for SUNY Potsdam (12-9, 7-8). Former General Brown standout Kylee Rosbrook scored 11 points for SUNY Brockport (9-11, 4-10).
SUNY CANTON 80, SUNY DELHI 31
Chelsey Raven generated 21 points as the Kangaroos routed the Broncos in an NAC game at Canton.
Shanelle Borth scored 17 points for SUNY Canton (12-10, 7-5). Justine Lubbers led SUNY Delhi (0-19, 0-9) with 12 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY BROCKPORT 75, SUNY POTSDAM 64
Mekhi Beckett provided 19 points as the Golden Eagles topped the Bears in SUNYAC play at Potsdam.
David Grady scored 16 points for SUNY Brockport (14-6, 9-5). Tyrese Baptiste finished with 17 points for SUNY Potsdam (10-10, 8-7).
SUNY DELHI 85, SUNY CANTON 76
Erhunosere Uwuigbe racked up 29 points as the Kangaroos beat the Kangaroos in an NAC game at Canton.
Norman Wilson contributed 18 points for SUNY Delhi (18-6, 10-1). Quran DuBois led SUNY Canton (11-11, 7-4) with 25 points.
RENSSELAER 54, ST. LAWRENCE 45
Mason Memmelaar paced the Engineers with 22 points in their Liberty League win at Troy.
Jonny Angbazo scored 13 points for Rensselaer (18-4, 12-3). Will Engelhardt provided 10 points for St. Lawrence (13-9, 7-8).
ITHACA 93, clarkson 65
Luka Radovich generated 18 points and nine rebounds as the Bombers downed the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Andrew Geschickter and Logan Wendell each added 12 points for Ithaca (14-7, 10-4). Jack Dalgety notched 16 points for Clarkson (5-17, 2-13).
SKIING
MATTSON HEADS SLU EFFORT
Ava Mattsson’s 22nd-place finish in the slalom for the women’s team paced St. Lawrence alpine team on the first day of the Dartmouth College Carnival at Dartmouth Skiway in Hanover, N.H.
Mattsson recorded a two-run time of one minute, 38.01 seconds. Teammates Bella Amico and Paige Doyle placed 37th and 43rd, respectively.
Aidan Marler led the SLU men’s team in 31st place (1:46.74). Mitchell Sampson was 34th and Brian Seltzer 36th.
STRACK PLACES 10TH
SLU’s Emma Strack finished 10th in the women’s 5-kilometer classic to lead the Saints’ Nordic team on Day 1 of the Dartmouth Carnival in Hanover, N.H. Strack recorded a time of 17:25.5.
Brian Beyerbach led the Saints men with a 25th-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic in 30.21.9. The Saints women are seventh overall heading into Day 2 while the men are 10th.
